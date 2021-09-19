Newcastle Leeds transmission

All over the world, these are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Leeds TV on.

Global TV listings for local coverage shown below (for you) on Friday (starting at 8pm in the UK).

Steve Bruce and Newcastle United should recover from a poor start to the season with four defeats and a draw with Southampton.

Tactly ads LiveSoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Argentina ESPN2 On, Stella +

Rush de Aruba

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 / HD

Bahamian fever

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados fever

Belarus – Russia Belarus – Russia 5

Bélgica Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Kids SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

short lunge

Selection of Bhutan Star Sports HD1

Bolivia Star+, ESPN2 enabled

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil See ESPN Brasil, NOW NET, Claro, Guigo, ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Bulgaria plays with Diema Xtran and Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Burundi SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Camerún DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada Dazen

Cabo Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Chad DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Chile ESPN2, Stella+. in use

China QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Migu

Colombian star +

ROA Comoros SuperSport SuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo Supersport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Costa Rica Sky HD

Ivory Coast SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Curacao fever

Cyprus Cytavision on the go, Cytavision Sports 3

Czech Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Denmark Viplay Dating in Denmark, Xee

Djibouti SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Dominic Rush

Réplica Dominicana RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador + star, ESPN Andina

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Vero TV3 Sport

Etiopía DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Finlandia V Sport Football, V Sport Premium y Elisa Entertainment Viplay

France RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport and direct, free, Canal + Sport

French Guiana RUSH

SuperSport Premier League ROA in Gabon, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Entrada Sky Germany, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 / HD

Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Granada Rush

Guadalupe Rush

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Guinea-Bissau DStv now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Rush de Guyana

Haiti Rush

Honduras sky HD

Hong Kong 621 is now Premier League 1, now a player, 620 is now Premier League TV

Hungarian 1 . player

India JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Mola TV app, Mola TV, mola.tv

NUFC International TV

Ireland BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Sports Evento Principal, SKY GO Extra

Israel Sports 2

Italia SKY Go Italia, NYT TV, Sky Sport Fútbol

Jamaica fever

Japan DAZN

Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenia DStv now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Republic of Korea SPOTV ON

Kosovo IPKO TVim

Latvia TV3 Sports

Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lithuania TV3 Sport

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

iQiyi is Macau

Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaui DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Martinica Rush

Mauritania DStv now

Mauricio Supersport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1, DStv Now

Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video and all parts

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Montserrat fever

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua HD sky

Níger SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

jugar norwegian tv 2 |

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN2, star+. is activated

Peru Star+, ESPN2 Sur

Multi-screen TV Portugal Sports, Sports TV2

Puerto Rican fever

Russia in sports

Rwanda Supersport Premier League ROA, Supersport Maximo 1

Hurry to Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Senegal SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sierra Leona DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Kali Singapore 102 (HD), 108

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

South Africa DStv app, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Suriname Rush

Swaziland Supersport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Sweden V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Suiza Sky Sport 1 / HD, RMC Sport 1, Canal + Sport

Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mola East – Timor TV, mola.tv

Togo DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Turkey S Sport +, S Sport

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

US Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ukraine Setanta Sport +

Reino Unido Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Evento Principal de Sky Sports

US UU application. NBC Sports, NBCSN, UNIVERSE, UNIVERSE NOW, Telemundo Sports Live, nbcsports.com

Uruguay ESPN2 South, Stella +

Venezuela, ESPN Andina, Star +

Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

(*If you don’t see your country listed, you can send an email [email protected] and ask them if there is a channel that broadcasts Newcastle v Leeds Live TV, or if they have wrong country/channel information please tell them via this email)