Newmont, the world’s leading gold mining company, is expanding its business to Europe

American miner Newmont, the world’s number one by production, has formed an exploration alliance with Britain’s Ariana Resources, which owns several gold mining concessions in Europe. The goal is to discover new gold and copper exploitations in one of the least explored regions in the world.

The aim of this alliance is to focus on exploring new copper and gold deposits in countries such as Bosnia and HerzegovinaAnd the BulgariaAnd the GreeceAnd the KosovoAnd the North Macedonia s SerbianUsing the company’s specialized equipment Western Tithian ResourcesProperties 75% From Ariana Resources.

Representatives of this company have indicated that Southeast Europe is one of the least explored and promising mining regions in the world. your spokesperson, Mentor Demisign to “With our extensive experience in the area and Newmont’s large exploration capacity, database and technology, we are confident that we will be successful in discovering new deposits of copper and gold.”.

As per the information provided by the company, Newmont invests $2.5 million in Ariana To finance exploration activity, as well as facilitate access to the mining company’s regional database.

alliance between Newmont, Ariana and Western Tethian Resources Has the expected initial duration of Five years, which can be extended at the request of both partiesat the expense of new investments by Newmont, which also retains the option to enter Ariana Resources’ equity capital.

Vitality arrived Kareem Sener, Ariana’s managerAnd the “We are pleased to partner with Newmont, via Western Tethyan Resources, for Exploration of new large-scale gold and copper deposits in the southeastern region of Europe. This was the area It was explored during the 80’s and 90’s By companies that were later absorbed by the Newmont Group, such as Normandy Mining. Therefore, the alliance will benefit from Important historical data collected by NewmontThanks to this, we can develop a complete exploration of the area. Newmont will also contribute its expertise and knowledge to exploration activity, including the potential deployment of various proprietary technologies.”.