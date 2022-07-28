NFL Finance Committee Supports Bronco Sale | Sports

12 mins ago Sharon Hanson

INglewood, Colorado (AP) – The owners of the NFL team will decide on August 9 whether to agree to a proposed $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Waltons, the heirs to the Walmart fortune and America’s richest family.

The league’s finance committee met on Wednesday and unanimously recommended approval of the deal.

The committee will send a report to all teams for a special meeting on August 9, at which support 24 of 32 teams are required to approve the sale of the historic Pat Bowlen Trust franchise to Rob Walton; Her daughter, Carrie Walton Benner, and her husband, Greg Benner.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

More Stories

Cuba confirms abandonment of its jug, Yaimé Pérez | Sports

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Martín López-Zubero, 30 years of the historic medal

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How was the match between Barcelona and Juventus? | Barcelona drew 2-2 with Juventus in a friendly match played in the United States | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Do you know how much money Real Madrid is making this season in the United States?

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Athletics: surprises Jacob Ingbrigtsen and wins gold in the 5000m

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

A court in the United States has banned Dalma and Giannina from using the Maradona brand

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

NFL Finance Committee Supports Bronco Sale | Sports

12 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Opera, the web browser focused on speed, security, and privacy

13 mins ago Leo Adkins

The latest global news brief today, July 27

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

United States: Trump investigated for electoral fraud | If he is charged, it will be the first time that a former president of that country has been charged with a crime

35 mins ago Leland Griffith

They hunt a monkey in Japan from a herd that has attacked up to 50 people | Like Planet of the Apes

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter