Noel Leon defeats USA F4

12 mins ago Leland Griffith

Munry. In the crowd atmosphere ignited by Formula 1’s return to the US, Monterrey-born Noel Lyon made history on Sunday in Austin inside that country’s F4.

The 16-year-old won the drivers’ title in the US Development Series after finishing second in the last two races of the season, which took place before the F1 event at the Circuit of the Americas.

Leon, aboard his DEForce Racing #19, a team led by David and Ernesto Martinez of Nuevo Leon, became the first Mexican to be declared king in this championship.

“I am very happy to be on the podium in Formula 1, it has been a very moving thing, and I am very proud of all the team’s work to achieve this championship,” the royal said by phone.

As if that wasn’t enough, he took the title in his starter campaign.

The final numbers for Noel, who this year also runs the Challenge class in NASCAR Mexico, were two wins (Atlanta Road and Mid Ohio) and nine podiums for a total of 212 points.

