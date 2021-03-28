Northern Ireland versus the United States: at home? The second front? The United States invents a new position for the Sergiño Dest

In FIFA history, the Sergiño Dest has ventured into regions where we are not accustomed to Barcelona. The right-back on the fourth line, the right-back in the third line is where he usually plays under Koeman’s direction, but in the selection he housed the other postcodes.

Against Jamaica, Dest started as a left back. Berhalter Bosso A. Reggie Cannon On the right, with the need to see him before returning to his team after that first match, so they put the Dest on the left side in a line of four, where he was already Triple holder with USMNT.This is how he got his goal, united with Younes Moussa and Christian Pulisic.

The experiment was successful, however Against Northern Ireland, he returned to his normal profile. Ream, Long, and Miyazga played the middle, Anthony Robinson Steering wheel on the left and Dest on the right. His usual position is with Barcelona, ​​however His duties a lot propelled him into playing as an indoor striker and even as a second striker, Escorting Jordan Sebacho, especially when Actions were on the flip side with Robinson and Pulisic.

This is illustrated by the heat map of the match. The Northern Irish used flaws more than possession, so Deest did not spend much time on defensive missions. In the attack he had a post attached to the squad, however Also on several occasions at the height of the crescent and a few meters behind it. Thus he generated a dangerous show by awarding a pass between the lines to Pulisic minutes before Geo Reina’s first goal. It lasted 45 minutes in the second international duel of 2021, but the impact was significant.

Heat and Scroll Map of Sergiño Dest in Northern Ireland. Courtesy: Goal.com

Barcelona is not short of players in that area of ​​the stadium, with Pedri, Pjanic and Riqui Puig, the same if they decide to put de Jong Earlier or if they finally recovered Coutinho. All things, without forgetting that Messi tends to recharge to be in a changing profile. This creation is not necessary for your club, but at the national level it could be an important variableEspecially thinking about the start of the World Cup qualifiers, where the competitors will wait for them and resist the attacks. over there, Barcelona player quality can be used to open up the opponents’ struggle.