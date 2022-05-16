Introduction:

Nova City Peshawar is a housing society available for all residents in Peshawar and surrounding areas. Nova Group is the developer of the housing scheme. The developers’ primary goal is to provide the best possible living environment for residents and investors.

The housing society is located at M1-Motorway near Charsadda, Peshawar. The residential project would undoubtedly be the best option for real estate investments for the Peshawar residents. Continue reading to find out more details about this real estate project.

Nova City Peshawar Developers and Owners:

Nova City Peshawar developers and owners are Nova Group. Nova Group, a well-known developer for its outstanding development work, is the developer of this residential project. The developers have already earned the trust and confidence of investors through notable residential projects such as Nova City Islamabad.

The developers also aim to provide high-end living conditions for all residents and investors in Peshawar and the surroundings. The developers also seek an accessible location that is easily accessible to accommodate most residents and investors.

Nova City Peshawar NOC:

Nova City Peshawar NOC has been approved by the concerned authorities. The no-objection certificate, essential for investors and residents before investing in residential projects, is also a vital element. It is also necessary to win the trust and confidence of investors and residents.

The concerned authorities have granted the housing society legal status. It is the best time to invest in the housing society.

Nova City Peshawar Location:

Nova City Peshawar location is near the Charsadda interchange and M-1 Motorway. Before investing in any real estate projects, residents should consider the location. The developers have chosen a suitable location. It is also close to many of the most important places in the surrounding area.

The location is also close to Peshawar, Charsadda, and M1 Motorway. Mardan City, Risalpur City, and Nowshera City are all nearby. This housing scheme is a great investment in real estate. It is located near the Bacha Khan International Airport and N-5/GT Road.

Nova City Peshawar Payment Plan:

Nova City Peshawar payment plan has not been launched yet, but it is expected that the price range for plots would be very affordable. The payment plan is affordable considering the facilities it offers. The installment plan is an advantage for all investors as it allows investors with different economic backgrounds to invest here.

It will make it a worthwhile investment. The prices of properties will rise once the housing society is developed. The housing societies will soon share the details of the payment plan. You may visit the Sky Marketing website for the most current payment plans.

Nova City Peshawar Master Plan:

Nova City Peshawar master plan is under process and has not been launched yet. The master plan is state-of-the-art. The developers also have an expert team and professionals who work night and day to provide the best living environment for residents and investors.

The master plan also includes many properties and blocks that can be used to satisfy the needs of residents. There will also be both commercial and residential plots available. The developers’ main goal is to offer high-quality living conditions to both residents and investors.

In one community, the master provides all comfort and luxury. As we all know, this housing society is still in pre-launch. There is not yet any information about their master plan. However, based on their past projects and expectations, there are the following sizes of properties:

5 Marla

7 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

As we discussed previously, the housing society is still in its early stages of development. There is still time to begin the development work. Developers are still working hard to provide the highest living standards for residents and investors. Experts and professionals architects also develop and design appropriate master plans that comply with international urban planning standards.

Features:

The housing society offers a wide range of amenities to ensure that residents and investors enjoy a high-quality, luxurious lifestyle. These are just a few:

Gated Community

Foolproof Security System

Educational Institutes

Healthcare Centers

Eco-friendly residential project

Mosques

Grounds and parks

CCTV cameras

Grocery Shops and Malls

A proper drainage system

The infrastructure of high quality

Sports Complex

Boundary Walls

Facilities and Amenities:

There are many facilities available here that can be used by both residents and investors, just like the Blue World City Islamabad and Kingdom Valley. These are just a few:

High-Quality Infrastructure:

The master was able to rely on the expertise of professionals. They have also ensured that all residents receive high-quality services and products. This housing society will feature luxurious commercial buildings as well as residential plots. The developers want to offer a high-quality lifestyle for everyone.

Eco-Friendly Housing Project:

The developers follow international standards for town planning. It allows for less waste. It also helps to use appropriate and sustainable procedures. There will also be a plantation drive in the residential development to bring more serenity and freshness to the community. All of these efforts will benefit the community as well as the country.

Health and Education Facilities:

The housing society will have educational institutes. They will be following the international curriculum to provide residents with a high-quality education. They will have access to adequate healthcare facilities 24 hours a day in an emergency.

All Basic:

Developers promise that residents will access all the necessities like water, electricity, and gas. These are essential elements to ensure high-quality living. All of these essentials will be readily available 24 hours a day. These essentials will also be affordable. Investing here is a wise move.

Grand Mosque:

All communities have religious obligations. The Grand Mosque will serve both the investors and residents in fulfilling their religious obligations. It will also allow residents to fulfill their religious obligations peacefully and comfortably.

Secured, Gated Community:

A security feature is an important aspect of healthy living. It will also be accessible to all residents as the housing society is a gated community. CCTV cameras will also be installed to record every activity around the housing society 24 hours a day. To avoid inconveniences, the guard will always be on duty.

Advantages & Disadvantages:

There are many benefits to investing in this area. Here are some of the benefits:

Advantages:

All basic needs met

The foolproof security

Schools and colleges

Clinics for health

Grounds and parks

The infrastructure of high quality

Gated community

Groceries and shopping centers

A serene and environmentally-friendly environment

CCTV cameras

Affordable housing society

Perfect and easily accessible location

Disadvantages:

The only problem is the perception of high prices for plots.

Why invest in Nova City Peshawar?

This residential project offers many benefits. The amenities will provide a high-end living for both residents and investors. Investors find the best feature to be attractive: its location. It is also close to Peshawar, Charsadda City, and Bacha Khan International Airport. The best part is that the payment plan can be adapted to the economic needs of both residents and investors.

The second benefit is the housing society’s facilities, such as electricity, gas and water, parks, ground and sports clubs, education, and healthcare units. After considering the location and the payment plan, the investment is proven to be worthwhile. The developers will also share the most recent updates soon. Keep checking the official website of estate land marketing for the most recent developments.

Conclusions:

The best housing community in Peshawar is the Nova City Peshawar. The developers also aim to provide a high-end lifestyle for residents and investors. The best thing about this real estate project is its location. It is easily accessible from all the important sites in the surrounding area.

The master plan also includes several properties that can be used to satisfy the needs of investors. The installment plan is another important aspect that will make it easier for investors with different socio-economic backgrounds. Investing now is a wise decision. For more information, visit the official website of Sky Marketing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1: What is the Nova City Peshawar?

Ans: Nova City Peshawar is a housing society that provides a great opportunity to investors and residents.

Q2. Who are the developers?

Ans: Nova Group is the architect behind this great housing scheme.

Q3. What is the NOC status of the housing society?

Ans: The NOC of the housing society has been approved by the concerned authorities.

Q5. Is it accessible?

Ans: Yes! It is close to all important sights in the surrounding area.

Q7. Is the payment plan feasible?

Ans: Yes! The initial updates indicate that the payment plan can be afforded.

