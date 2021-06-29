Nyiragongo: Shocking images of a sudden eruption of a volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

29 mins ago Mia Thompson
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Thierry Vallis / Getty Images

explained,

Nyiragongo is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and is usually climbed by tourists who want to contemplate the lava lake located in the crater.

Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on Saturday afternoon.

As red smoke filled the air and rivers of lava flowed down the hillside, fears began to spread that the deadly tragedies of the past would be repeated.

The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has ordered the evacuation of the city of Goma, in the east of the country and on the border with Rwanda.

image source, Reuters

explained,

Lava engulfed everything in its path.

image source, Getty Images

explained,

The eruption began around 7 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) on Saturday.

image source, Getty Images

explained,

About 3,500 people arrived overnight in the Rwandan city of Rubavu, located near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Lava reached the city’s airport early Sunday morning. “The situation is deteriorating,” an official from Virunga National Park, where the volcano is located, told his staff.

