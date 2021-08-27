Objective 3. Cepsa Huelva Foundation and AFA Caminar promote the well-being of Alzheimer patients and their families

Cepsa Foundation and “AFA Caminar” in Bollullos Par del Condado (Huelva) Working together to advance the well-being of Alzheimer’s patients and their families through the “Promoting Well-Being” project, Which allows to improve the quality of life of patients and their families through workshops with appropriate activities.

This assembly Honored in the latest edition of the Social Value Awards with the Special Employee Award for Social Value Awards The awarded project promotes the development of a “healthy” lifestyle, and the improvement of the “quality of life of patients, their families and their caregivers.”

This is what the foundation indicated in a press release, after the visit of the head of the Cepsa Foundation in Wilva, Theresa Milan, to the facilities of “Afán de Lucha por los sick de Alzheimer’s Caminar”, to learn about the social work of this entity and to develop the project for which it was recognized.

In addition, it promotes caregivers, most of whom are family members, Know the characteristics that surround the disease, have techniques and skills that allow them to deal with different situations and can reconcile their family, social and work life With care functions.

This was pointed out by the head of Cepsa Foundation in Wilva Poor aging, as well as Alzheimer’s disease, is a real social problem; Both difficulties require daily effort from society so that these people can successfully cope with biological, social and psychological situations that appear in their daily life; The Cepsa Foundation wants to show its support.”

The award-winning project is called enhance well-being, It allows to improve the quality of life of patients and their families through workshops with activities adapted to the intended purposes: learning about the disease and working on self-care skills with families and non-professional caregivers; enhancing self-esteem and communication; enhancing psychological and cognitive performance; Work on health education skills, healthy habits and psychological support.

In this way, in addition to a participatory and dynamic methodology, The project facilitates the use of computer tools (ICT) to help patients and caregivers learn about new resourcesAvoiding the digital divide, adapting new technologies to each user.

“We are very grateful to the Cepsa Foundation for the help we received in the latest edition of the Social Value Awards, especially when we see that our patients and their families are receiving better attention to the needs that have been seen so much more in times of Covid. Defendants,” noted the center’s director, Jose Maria Cano.

In addition toThis association also won one of the Social Value Awards in the 2016 edition, For a project called “Connect With Your Memories”.

Social Value Awards

The Social Value Awards were born in Huelva in 2005. Their good acceptance led the rest of the Cepsa centers to join the initiative in the following years, in case Tenerife, Community of Madrid, Campo de Gibraltar, Portugal, Colombia and Brazil.

These awards One of Cepsa’s most prominent initiatives. The aim, on an annual basis, is “to support the most disadvantaged people, groups and sectors, to promote the values ​​of solidarity and to promote educational and cultural development.”

So, The entity engages Cepsa specialists, Who sponsor projects or works offered by NGOs and thus become a ‘supportive godfather’ for the project.

In addition to the local projects recognized by the jury in each region, five in the province of Walaba, The Special Employee Award is an additional award given by Cepsa professionals between two additionally selected projects Per jury per call. The 2021 call will open in September.