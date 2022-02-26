Occupations and trades with more offers in the US to work on H2-A and H2-B visas | international | News

18 mins ago Leland Griffith

Do you want to work in the United States? The North American country holds several business visas so that companies can hire foreigners temporarily.

According to the Employment Certification Office for Foreigners in 2021 reportshows what occupations are most in demand in the United States, according to the different types of visas.

The most in-demand professions and trades in the United States

the number of H-2A visas The grant is not specific to the fiscal year and can be increased or decreased according to needs.

Foreigners who are appointedThey can be used on farms or greenhouses for a maximum of three years, but the visa is renewable.

It is a prerequisite to have an employer in the United States to apply for an H-2A visa. Here is step by step to order it.

What are the 10 most in-demand occupations in the US to work on an H-1B visa?

The most in-demand occupations in this category are:

  1. Farmers and reapers. 274,939 approved positions, with a rate of 86.6%.
  2. Agricultural equipment and machinery operator. 20,088 certified jobs, 6.4%.
  3. farmers. 13,357 approved positions, 4.2%.
  4. Farm construction work. 3,518 certified jobs, 1.1%.
  5. Other business. 1,196 approved positions, 0.4%.
  6. Drivers of tractors and heavy machinery. 1,084 approved positions, 0.3%.
  7. Agricultural Products Classifiers. 810 certified jobs 0.3%.
  8. Agricultural supervisors. 759 certified jobs at 0.2%.
  9. Farm labor contractors. 550 jobs approved at 0.2%.
  10. Packers. 280 certified jobs, 0.1%.
Contracted foreigners can work in agricultural fields or greenhouses. George Rose / Getty Images

Reasons for refusal to enter Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

H-2B Visa for Occupational Work

through the program H-2B visasCorporations incorporated in the American Confederation have the power to recruit foreigners and place them in temporary, non-agricultural jobs.

For this method, workers are hired with or without experienceFor those who do not need academic or professional qualifications to work.

With this visa, you can gain access to jobs in jobs like gardening, construction, cleaning and hospitality. Likewise, it can be used as a forestry worker, waiter, factory worker, and animal care worker, among others.

How to process an H-2B visa to work in the US through commerce

Keep in mind that the H-2B visa is only valid for working with the company indicated in the document, so it is recommended that you do not change companies without a permit, it is illegal. So avoid problems with the authorities More information on this link.

With an H-2B visa, you can gain access to jobs in jobs such as landscaping, construction, cleaning, and hospitality.

The most in-demand occupations in this category are:

  1. Landscapers, gardeners and maintenance workers. They take 37.6% of visas.
  2. Slicers and workers processing meat, poultry and fish. They take 9.8% of the available visas.
  3. Forest conservation workers. They have 7.9% of visas.
  4. Maid service and cleaning. They take 6.6% of visas.
  5. Workers in recreation centers (eg amusement parks). 6.4% of visas.
  6. Workers, loaders and carriers. 2.6% of visas.
  7. Restaurant chefs. They take 2.6% of available H-2B visas.
  8. waiters. They receive 2.6% of the available visas.
  9. construction workers. They have 1.9% of visas.
  10. Animal breeders (not livestock breeders). They have 1.2% of visas. (me)

More Stories

Startups in Peru aim to establish a holding company in the US and Europe | Economie

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The 2022 US-Mexico border summit kicks off – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States wins the Shepeleyes Cup again

2 days ago Leland Griffith

What are the most in-demand jobs in the US and how much do they pay? Google got the score on its way | international | News

2 days ago Leland Griffith

In Uganda, they discovered a metallic-looking insect with leaf-shaped genitalia

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Denis Dresser responded to the president’s accusations: “Lopez Obrador revealed plans for the ambassador”

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Radiography of the Russian economy: geopolitical power but not GDP

11 mins ago Mia Thompson

Where to see the Oscar nominees 2022

12 mins ago Cynthia Porter

They will highlight the role of women in the field of gastroenterology

13 mins ago Mia Thompson

Motagua fans scold Diego Vazquez in Seattle and tell him to leave: ‘We don’t love you anymore’

15 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android | How do you know the most used application on a cell phone | Applications | Smartphones | technology | | data

16 mins ago Leo Adkins