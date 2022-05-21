Odebrecht in Panama: the sons of ex-President Riccardo Martinelli were convicted in the US for helping to bribe the construction company “to their father”

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Reuters

caption,

Riccardo Alberto (left) and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares said they took bribes to their father, Riccardo Martinelli.

The two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli were sentenced Friday in a US court for conspiracy to receive bribes, their father alleged, by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares He had already pleaded guilty to 28 Million Dollars Laundry Who committed, according to Luis Enrique Martinelli’s attorney, James McGovern “by order of the father”.

Judge Raymond Deere ruled that Three years in prison Two others are on probation, a sentence less than that required by prosecutors between nine and 11 years.

Since they have been held in Guatemala and the United States for about two years, the Martinelli Flores brothers will only have to spend an additional 13 months in prison.

More Stories

Viral: Woman discovers her husband’s infidelity leaves a note in the car | News from Mexico

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

When you’re as wealthy as Elon Musk, you can indulge in some luxuries, like using the Starship’s heat shield as a snack plate.

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

What is monkeypox and why does the WHO care?

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Cuba repeatedly criticizes the United States for its exclusion from the Summit of the Americas

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Raymundo Riva Palacio: Tantrum Behind Everything

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

US approaches Cuba and Venezuela to save Summit of the Americas: AMLO promised not to go if not invited | News from Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Money from fines to parties is for science – Diario de Querétaro

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Tillman, Wright and Carter Vickers to Team USA | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to change the color of the letters | Fonts | Fonts | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Odebrecht in Panama: the sons of ex-President Riccardo Martinelli were convicted in the US for helping to bribe the construction company “to their father”

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Demand in the United States | koyo diary

2 hours ago Leland Griffith