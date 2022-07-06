Of the more than 30 films in which Vicente Fernandez has appeared, which are the 7 most popular?

Most of them know the indelible musical career of recognized Mexican singer Vicente Fernandezbut the imprint you left on Cinema From your country will also stay in time, especially some more accurate subordinate More than 40 movies in which Share Enter 1972 s 1991.

1. “CHARCOAL TACOS” (1971)

With this film directed by Alejandro Galindo, he began his career in El Charro de Huentitán, playing the role of a taquero (taco seller) from the capital who, thanks to the drag, was able to create a series of tacos. Also featured in the film are Sonia Amelio, Adalberto Martinez, and Anna Martin, among others.

2. “Mountain Law” (1976)

This film directed by Alberto Mariscal was a key – along with “Picardia Mexicana (1978)” – in Fernández’s film career and is adapted from “El niño de la bola”, a novel by Pedro Antonio Alarcón that tells the story of an impossible love and youth.

3. Son of the People (1976)

Directed by Rene Cardona, the film tells the story of a taxi driver who falls in love with a broadcaster who ends up betraying him, causing him to return to his hometown (Huentitán el Alto, like Fernandez himself), where a group of young people are unaccustomed to the farm.

4. “Juan Carrascado and Gabino Barrera, Their True Story” (1982)

In this strange story, two heroes united by their desire for adventure are separated by falling in love with the same woman. The film is directed by Rafael Villaseñor and features actors such as Blanca Guerra, Miguel ngel Rodríguez, Carlos Derbez and Maribel Guardia.

5. The Male (1987)

The film, also directed by Rafael Villasinor, stars Fernandez and Yulilo Gonzalez, who play farmers who live off food they steal and admire the soap opera character who kidnaps women. This comedy provided a versatile and mature Fernandez.

6. FOR YOUR DAMN LOVE (1991)

The penultimate film in which Fernandez starred, and also directed by Villasenor, tells the life of Ernesto Santos, a man who survives a tragedy and returns to the city where his wife lives, who believes him dead and leaves with another man, whom Santos confronts. He kills him and he has to flee again, Rahil brings him back love again.

7. “MY DEAR OLD MAN” (1991)

The end of Vicente’s film career ended with “My Dear Old Man” (1991), which starred alongside his son Alejandro Fernandez, and which tells the story of a man who intends to resume his relationship with his son after years. of absence.

