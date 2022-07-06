Of the more than 30 films in which Vicente Fernandez has appeared, which are the 7 most popular?

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Most of them know the indelible musical career of recognized Mexican singer Vicente Fernandezbut the imprint you left on Cinema From your country will also stay in time, especially some more accurate subordinate More than 40 movies in which Share Enter 1972 s 1991.

1. “CHARCOAL TACOS” (1971)

With this film directed by Alejandro Galindo, he began his career in El Charro de Huentitán, playing the role of a taquero (taco seller) from the capital who, thanks to the drag, was able to create a series of tacos. Also featured in the film are Sonia Amelio, Adalberto Martinez, and Anna Martin, among others.

More Stories

The animated movie no one expected became a hit on Netflix

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Woody Allen plans to shoot a French movie in Paris

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Sailor Moon Cosmos movie trailer revealed

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Is Netflix the new ‘Lost’?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Pixar will develop Woody فيلم

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

‘The Last Game’: A Netflix Documentary Filmed in Ushuaia

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Study that ensures that getting plenty of exercise over the weekend is ‘as good as spreading it out throughout the week’

20 mins ago Mia Thompson

Pablo Milad declared that they would insist on the “Byron Castillo affair”: “We will continue under one conviction, which is to denounce what is not true.”

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Preview! NASA just revealed a new image from the James Webb Space Telescope – teach me about science

33 mins ago Leo Adkins

Airbus A380 ‘flyed for 14 hours’ with hole in side

35 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

United States and Jamaica, for a 2023 ticket

42 mins ago Leland Griffith