On debt and the ruin of African infrastructure

53 mins ago Mia Thompson

Ibra drives its original taxi from Blaise Diani International Airport, on its way to the lights of Dakar. The row of lampposts flanking the first section of the road after two kilometers turns into the dust of the Senegalese night. Here and there, on both sides of the road, there are blue signs with French lines indicating different directions to choose from, while shortly after the airport (and again in the middle of the road, and again before entering the metropolitan area of ​​Dakar) like a brief flash of street lights and French posters that warn of a Pay (two three Pages more) at two hundred meters (and then thirty-ten kilometers). Ibra doesn’t want to complain about the fees because, he says, scratching the coins in the glove compartment, he knows the Senegalese are obligated to pay for this wonderful road that France’s Eiffage has built in the last decade. In the same way that Blaise Diani International Airport was financed by the Saudi Bin Laden Group (affiliated to the well-known Osama Bin Laden family) And later by the Turkish group Summa-Limak, the A1 leading to Dakar was funded by various international organizations and private European companies that required the recoup of their investment, and soon, if not acceptable depreciation.

