On this day winter time begins

September marks the beginning of the end of summer. With the holidays almost forgotten, many Spaniards are back to work routines and a few days ago children across the peninsula already started their school term. This and the beginning of the drop in temperatures are a clear warning that we must leave summer behind and start thinking about the future. autumnand it's just around the corner. With the new season, the classics are back again. change timeWe will tell you below what it is. Confirmed date for the start of winter time.

September 22nd will be the date on which it will be held. summer This is 2024 to enter the fall. We will have to wait another month for the traditional time change, which will take place during the early hours of October 26-27. That night, the clock will move from three to two and Spain will once again plunge into winter time, which will last until March 30, when it will change back to summer time.

These two time changes will be made annually on a monthly basis until 2026, with last year's 2022 being published in Official Gazette of the State The timing of the time changes is according to Royal Decree No. 236/2002. By law, this must be done five years in advance, so time changes within two years are already stipulated. So, for the time being, the Spaniards will continue to change their clocks twice a year despite recent critical voices in this regard.

Controversy with changing times

The possibility of ending the time change, whether for summer or winter, is on the table of the various governments that are part of the European Union, and for this reason Brussels held a consultation last year 2019 in which 4 and 5 million Europeans participated, and which resulted in 90% voting in favor of ending time changes as we know them today.

Therefore, European Parliament He gave the member states the baton to decide on the issue and gave them two years to organize themselves regarding clock changes. This is the case of Ukraine, whose parliament voted a few months ago to cancel the time change, so that October 27 will be the last time the clocks will be changed in this country. They will remain in winter forever.

In Spain, this issue was also on the table. It should be remembered that this has been done in our country since 1974 with the aim of saving energy in the summer months and being able to adjust the working day to daylight hours. At first glance, this will continue until 2026 despite rumors that this practice could be renewed starting that year.

Therefore, the Commonwealth of Independent States TzanusAlthough it is not the most reliable way to measure people’s will, citizens were asked about it last year 2019 and 62% of Spaniards said they wanted to end the time change forever. 65% of the total said they would keep daylight saving time forever, while 24% preferred winter time.

If the time change is scrapped, one of the big questions is whether Spain should stay on daylight saving or winter time forever. That may be one reason why the decision has been postponed until next year, when the government will have to renew its vote on the time change.

Spain and its time zone

Since 1940, Spain has had a time zone that does not belong to it. Our country is one hour ahead of the sun in winter and two hours in summer because it is located in Central European TimeAlthough due to its status it must have Portuguese or UK time, Spain is subject to countries such as France, Germany or Italy.

The origin of this decision is in Francisco Francowho decided on the night of March 16, 1940 that 11 p.m. would be 12 p.m. “to facilitate the national time being in line with that of other European countries.” Although Spain, like France, the Netherlands, Belgium or Luxembourg, should be governed according to the Western time zone, it follows the lead of the rest of the countries in Central Europe. Although this has been a subject of debate for some reason, everything indicates that Spain will get rid of the time change sooner than its time zone.