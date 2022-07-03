Oscar 2022: Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley gets 4 nominations

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

This Tuesday, Mexican authorities and netizens celebrated the anniversary of Four nominations the next day Oscar from the movie”nightmare alleyFrom the Mexican director William the BullAs well as the nomination of director Carlos Lopez for the animated film “Raya and the last dragon“.

Mexican talent will be in attendance at the 2022 Oscars. Congratulations to Guillermo del Toro on his nomination for the exceptional film “The Alley of Lost Souls” and Carlos Lopez Estrada for “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Culture Curator Alejandra Frausto wrote on Twitter.

This Tuesday the four nominations were announced that “Alley of lost soulsDel Toro received from the Hollywood Academy the shortlists for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

It may interest you: The Set Hour: The horror series in which Guillermo del Toro and Cuarón debuted

Similarly, Mexican director Carlos Lopez Estrada (the same producer as Carla Estrada) earned a nomination for Best Animated Feature for his work on “Raya and the Last Dragon” as director with Don Hall, Osnat Schurer and Peter del Vecho.

Mexican nominated for the Oscars 2022! The Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE) tweeted about “Nightmare Alley” by Guillermo del Toro (…) and Carlos Lopez for “Raya and the Last Dragon” (…) Congratulations to both of them!

But del Toro and Lopez won’t be the only Mexicans at cinema’s most important celebration, Where Eugenio Derbez will also attend thanks to the three nominations received by the film “CODA”in which he participated as an actor: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, and Best Picture, in which he will compete with the already award-winning Guillermo del Toro.

The actor shared his reaction on social networks upon hearing the nominations announced, with friends such as actor Adrien Uribe and singer Camila Cabello, among others, expressing their admiration for the comedian.

