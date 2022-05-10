Pachuca announced three matches to be played in the United States

The Tozos from Pachuca Led by Guillermo Almada, they focus on facing Atlético San Luis in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Grita México Clausura Championship. MX . Leaguebut they took the time to announce three friendlies in the United States.

The Pachuca He had an outstanding performance during the regular stage of Liga MX’s Clausura 2022, finishing as super captain, reaching straight into the quarter-finals, where he will face Atlético San Luis, a tie that is already being prepared at their facilities.

The Tozos In addition to preparing for the quarter-final match, they are already thinking about what the next tournament will be, which is why they have announced some matches in the US for June ahead of Apertura 2022 kicks off.

These are the 3 matches Pachuca will be taking place in the US / @Tuzos

The club wrote on social networks, explaining the three matches that they will be holding in the United States as part of their preparations for the upcoming tournament from MX . Leaguedespite the fact that they are still in competition at Clausura 2022.

The Pachuca On his tour of the American Federation, he will face three teams from MlOn June 11, they will face Austin FC, on the 14th of the same month they will face Atlanta United and on September 24 they will do the same against Philadelphia.

group led by William Alamada Atletico will visit San Luis on Wednesday in the first leg of the Grita México Clausura 2022 quarter-finals of the tournament. MX . LeagueThe return match will be held next Saturday at the Hidalgo stadium.

