Pasión de gavilanes 2 Chapter 50 Live via Telemundo: Date, time and how to watch Wednesday 27th April Episode LIVE | Colombian soap operas | Netflix series | Fame

in it Previous episode of the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes”And The Charts of Rosario Montes (Zaryk Leon) To get their daughter out of the house of Sarah (Natasha Klaus), they are interrupted by the appearance of two men who work for Samuel Caballero (Sergio Guerre).

With Gunter’s help, Samuel’s staff kidnap her to discover the whereabouts of Muriel (Camila Rojas) and force them to live together, because Caballero does not approve of their alienation. Will Montes tell everything or will he find a way to escape?

Despite Oscar’s warnings, Romina doesn’t want to leave him alone, so she shows up at Jimena’s house and hits her with a stone. While a staff member searches for Oscar, Dauphin’s mother prepares to deliver the final blow. Will Oscar arrive in time to avoid it? What will happen in chapter 50 ofHawk’s Passion 2″?

Jimena was left unconscious after the Romina attack (Photo: Pasión de gavilanes/Telemundo)

How and at what time to see “The Passion of the Jafael” 2 Chapter 50?

The fiftieth chapter of the second seasonHawk’s passion‘I will premiere in Wednesday 27 Aprilat 10:00 pm. (Eastern Time) in the United States.

If you are in the United States, you can watch the episode in question online on the same page from Telemundo. Just enter here To access all seasons and additional materials made available by the channel.

How can I watch “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2 if I am not in the US?

If you’re not based in the US, you’ll have to wait for the new season’s release via channels to confirm. At least the new chapters are expected to arrive Netflix After it was fully published by Telemundo.

In the case of Spain,Hawk’s Passion 2Released on Wednesday, February 16th by Telecinco It broadcasts three new chapters every Wednesday at 10:00 pm. In addition, it has daily repetitions in deity 8:00 pm

Romina is concerned about the kings’ attack in chapter 50 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” (Photo: Telemundo)

What will happen in “Basian de Javelin” 2 chapter 50?

Apparently before chapter 50 of the second season of “Hawk’s passionRomina’s attack will have dire consequences. Oscar and Juan organize their men to force their way into the mill house and capture the woman who tried to kill Gabriella and Jimena.

Although Oscar was also seen helping his wife, it is not clear how severe Jimena’s injuries are and if she will recover soon. Oscar’s secret is about to be discovered. How will his wife and family react?

On the other hand, everything seems to indicate that Muriel will arrive in time to save her mother. Does this mean that he will face Samuel Caballero? When will Rosario Montes’ husband arrive in San Marcos?