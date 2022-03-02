Pasyon de Gavilanes 2: Why there won’t be a new chapter on Tuesday, March 1, in Telemundo | Colombian soap operas | Netflix | Fame

Since the premiere of the second season ofHawk’s passionOn Monday, February 14, 2022, fans of the successful Colombian telenovela eagerly await each new episode that reveals more details about the mysteries and struggles that surround the Kings of Elizondo in this episode. However, this Tuesday, March 1, there will be no new chapter.

The first two weeks of melodrama TelemundoEric (Sebastian Osorio) and Leon (Juan Manuel Restrepo) are accused of killing Professor Gennaro Carreno, Gabi (Jari Santana) begins being stalked by a strange man, Rosario Montes (Zaryk Leon) returns to San Marcos and has her eyes fixed on Juan David Reyes (Bernardo Flores) ) and Oscar (Juan Alfonso Baptista) hide his son with Romina Clemente (Catherine Porto).

While in the third week, the daughter (Natasha Klaus) finally learns the identity of her stalker and decides to talk to her mother about it, since she is the friend of her grandmother Gabriella (Christina Lilly). Also, Rosario is not willing to wait any longer and goes out to meet Juan David. To find out what happens with these stories are followers”Hawk’s passionThey will have to wait a bit, as Telemundo has announced a short break.

Gabe is surprised to find out that her stalker is her grandmother’s friend in Chapter 10 of Season Two of “Pasión de gavilanes” (Photo: Telemundo)



Why won’t there be a chapter of ‘Passion for Gavilan’ 2 on March 1st?

According to her regular schedule, chapter 12 of the second season of “”Hawk’s passion“It should be edited in Tuesday 1 MarchAt 10:00 PM (Eastern time) in the United States. However, at the end of Episode 11, Telemundo Announced that the Colombian telenovela will return Wednesday 2 March 2022.

Why the change? This is March 1 at 9:00 pm. (Eastern time) US President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address, amidst a deeply divided Congress and the crisis in Ukraine. Therefore, it will be released Telemundo News.

In this regard, the The Voice of America She reported that, according to analyst Max Bergmann of the Center for American Progress, Biden will take the position of global leadership, calling for NATO unity, and will insist on condemning the actions of Vladimir Putin. “We hope it will be a loud warning to the American public, for Republicans and Democrats to work together to show the strength of the American people.‘, explained to the above-mentioned method.

Felix Carreno talks with Officer Matthias before identifying the body they found and confirming whether or not it was his sister (Image: Telemundo)

How and when can I see “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2?

Episode 12 of the second season.”Hawk’s passion‘I will premiere in Wednesday 2 Marchat 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) in the United States.

If you’re in the US, you can watch the episode online on the same Telemundo page. Just enter here To access all seasons and additional materials made available by the channel.