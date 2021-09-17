Pedro Castillo will be before the Organization of American States and the United Nations: Find out what agenda the President will implement in the United States and Mexico | Policy

as standard know more

President Pedro Castillo He will travel to Mexico and the United States from Friday 17 September to 22 September for various official activities. Among them you will participate in the UN General Assembly, what is your agenda and who will accompany you?

Read also: Congress approves Pedro Castillo’s visit to the United States to participate in the United Nations General Assembly

according to agenda President Pedro Castillo travels to Mexico on Friday 17th. On Saturday 18th, he will attend the 6th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Nations (CELAC). He will be received by the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

At the meeting, which will bring together representatives from more than 30 countries, the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency Constitution Agreement, and the creation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Comprehensive Disaster Response Fund, is expected to be signed.

In addition, during his visit to Mexico, President Pedro Castillo will meet with the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Alicia Barcena. He will leave Sunday morning for Washington, the United States, where he plans to meet with representatives of the Peruvian community.

For subscribers: Guido Peledo, the government and its evasive – and aggressive – relationship with the press

On Monday, September 20, President and Secretary of State Oscar Martua will participate in a session of the OAS Permanent Council in Washington, DC. Previously, in this city, the Secretary General of this organization, Luis Almagro, would receive Pedro Castillo.

During her stay in the US capital, meetings are scheduled with the Director of the Pan American Health Organization, Carissa F. Etienne, and with Peruvian and North American businessmen from the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham).

On Tuesday, September 21, President Castillo will receive a welcome greeting from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in New York. After that, he will participate in the seventy-sixth session of the United Nations General Assembly. In the afternoon, he will meet with the Presidential Council of Andean States.

On his last day in the North American country, according to the presidential agenda, he will hold meetings with the President of the World Bank (WB), David Malpass, and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. Finally, he will return to Peru on the morning of Wednesday, September 22nd.

Read also: Pedro Castillo will reaffirm Peru’s commitment to democracy and human rights on a tour of the United States.

this request It was approved in the plenary session of Congress Last Thursday, September 9, by 119 votes to 0, with 0 abstentions Legislative Resolution No. 31351 Posted in El Peruano.

A legislative decree authorizing President Pedro Castillo to leave the national territory from September 17-22, 2021 (Image: Capture)

Presented Pedro Castillo’s travel schedule to Mexico and the United States to Congress:

Read also: Pedro Castillo on his trip to the United States: “We will ensure that in Peru we have not come to confiscate anyone”

Who is in the footnote?

According to the decision No. 209-2021-PCMHe confirmed, published by El Peruano newspaper on Thursday, that the president will travel with a delegation of seven people to Mexico and the United States.

Names and nicknames public official Lilia Olsida Paredes Navarro First Lady of the Nation Arnulfo Bruno Pacheco Castillo Secretary General of the Presidential Office Carlos Manuel Gil de Montes Molinari Director General of the Protocol Office Honor Augusto Vazquez Cabrera Chairman of the Shura Council FAB Commander Luis Alberto Arasco Avellaneda camp assistant Franco Alexandre Pumalaya Nira Communication assistant Jose Luis Cristobal Quispi Photographer

Read also: This is the delegation that will accompany Pedro Castillo to Mexico and the United States.

Moreover, according to A Advisory press releaseThe President of the Republic will be accompanied by four Ministers of State: Oscar Martua (Foreign Relations), Pedro Franck (Economy), Roberto Sanchez (Foreign Trade) and Hernando Cevallos (Health).

Entourage accompanying the president Tweet embed On his trip to Mexico and the United States, it consisted of four ministers. This first trip abroad will reaffirm Peru’s commitment to multilateralism to address cross-border problems.

👉https://t.co/gxRHB95xnX pic.twitter.com/CSMAycMw17 The Chancellery of Peru (CancileriaPeru) September 16, 2021

According to the decision No. 101-2021-PCMPosted in El Peruano, it has been established that the Minister of Economy, Pedro Franck, will accompany the President on this trip. During his absence, the Office of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights will be responsible for the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Aníbal Torres.

However, there is some controversy about the name Franco Alexandre Pumalaya NiraCommunications Assistant in the Presidential Office. This is because he was denounced yesterday by the PLP correspondent, Helen Menez, when he sought statements from President Pedro Castillo.

more information: Franco Pumalaya, who was denounced for assaulting a journalist, will accompany Pedro Castillo to Mexico and the United States.