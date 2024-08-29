Peruvian Carolina Herrera wins legal battle over her name against designer Carolina Herrera

in Peru There is a woman named Carolina Herrera who has a small company called 'La Gabonera by Maria HerreraBut her son wanted to surprise her for Christmas by registering her name.

But after months he received a notification from the global company. Carolina Herrera To tell you that you cannot use your name to sell your name. a little soap Homemade, because they also make very similar cleaning products.

in the beginning Mrs. He did not give it importance because he could not against A million dollar company Because she had less than 200 followers In their networks.

But his son who lawyerThey promised him that they would fight for the use of nameBecause his mother has every right to use it because that's his name and they don't steal anything.

In an interview with various media outlets. Peru He said the legal dispute lasted for two years. National Institute for the Defense of Competition and Protection of Intellectual Property (Indicopy).

Carolina Herrera is my name, it's on my identity document and I'm Peruvian. “I have every right to use it as I see fit,” he said.

Peruvians will be able to sell homemade soap without having to pay customs duties.

Peruvian Carolina Herrera wins the battle

Donna Carolina Herrera Remember he had a lot of arguments about the last name because it was very common in his country and had nothing to do with luxury brand From the Spanish designer.

But now that the verdict has been made in her favor, she is happy because she knows that Won a company Who spends his time around the world trying to eliminate everything that resembles him. Luxury products.

I knew it was Carolina Herrera, and that there was a study that looked at cases in every country.. At the first appeal I said, “That's it,” but my son said, “Let's fight it.”

in the end, Maria Carolina Herrera Herrera She won the case because her company isMaria Herrera'Even though you registered it as Carolina Herrera.

His souvenir company has just over 200 followers on Instagram.

