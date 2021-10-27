Photographer searching for homeowners resisting an eruption in La Palma; this is the picture

22 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The Cumbre Vega volcano eruptionOn the Spanish island palmAnd Leave great photos and videos that are a record of The power of nature The fragility of human life.

In this regard, in Social Networking Photographer Selected David de la Iglesia also managed to catch him Great picture of the moment The most intense eruption of this volcano. In the photo, a small house is shown while in background overlooking the volcano employment Intense red and orange colours.

The Confident photographer on Twitter Who is looking for the family who owns the small house to give them a printout of this photo they took.

in that website very Copies of the image can be purchased with the title “Resistremos” And that’s in a few hours.

So far This picture has more than 23 thousand reactions, More than 4 thousand retweets and dozens of comments indicate the details and strength of the volcano.

imp

More Stories

In Argentina, “Cat Man” was expelled from his trial for not stopping meowing

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Hooters waitress reveals how much she earns from tips on TikTok

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The Biden White House rejects Trump’s claims of executive privilege

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Florida: Swimmers rescue Zuko, the dog who fought in the ocean

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

 How US Universities Study Environmental Sciences

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to Get a Nursing Job in The United States

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Caution regarding the need for testing for COVID19 in transplant patients due to its immunosuppressive effect

17 mins ago Mia Thompson

“I should have left before Formula 1”

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Dataminers Share How Many Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Games Will ‘At Least’ Arrive on Switch Online – Nintenderos

19 mins ago Leo Adkins

Photographer searching for homeowners resisting an eruption in La Palma; this is the picture

22 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Alfa Romeo adds another horrific race in the US

24 mins ago Leland Griffith