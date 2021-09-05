Players are reporting all kinds of bugs in Sonic Colors: Ultimate for Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

We present an interesting collection starring one of the most anticipated titles by Nintendo Switch players. It is specifically about Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

In this case, we were able to find out the information about Technical performance of the game, which seems to result in many errors for some users. Others, on the contrary, assure that they did not make serious mistakes while playing.

Several clips have spread on social networks, like the one below. Very serious technical errors appear that seem to happen to some players. It is not known what conditions are necessary for their appearance, but the case has sparked a great deal of controversy and controversy in social networks, reports have been added that many of these failures are in fact not real and were produced with external tools.

At Nintenderos, we’ve been playing the title for over 11 hours to bring it to you Analysis And No error appears Like the one described in the message above. The same has been shared by other media such as Nintendo Life, which they mention They didn’t find these errors either. Finally, other users who already have the game share that they have not encountered similar technical issues, so the reason why they are playing it is unknown.

Title Features Update version Which, in our case, we already applied to the address once the console detected it. However, it is not known at the moment if it resolves errors such as viral bugs, so we must be attentive for more details.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game ahead of its official premiere, scheduled for September 7th, at this link.

via.

More Stories

Seven YouTube gestures to tap the launcher on Android

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: Why does it appear online even when I’m not online?

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Facebook Messenger: Trick to block contacts without deleting them from Facebook | Android | iOS | iPhone | Apple | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | What does the white flag represent and when should you send it? SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: Steps to get “La casa de papel 5” stickers | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | The trick of app messages not appearing in the notification bar | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the purchase of protective equipment found at the Institute of Forensic Medicine | Saloud | nndc | Peru

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Players are reporting all kinds of bugs in Sonic Colors: Ultimate for Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Labor Day 2021: Labor Day in the US: When is it celebrated, why is it a holiday and who rests?

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

LaLiga sells 10% of its business to CVC for 2,700 million

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Ecuador promoted to first class in online chess Olympiad

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson