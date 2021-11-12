Politics and economics are of no use. This is the reason we exist as we are

Yesterday, during the radio and television program I’ve hosted in Grupo Fórmula for decades, the following topics were discussed: the Banco de México’s interbank rate increase to 5.0%, its impact on inflation, and credit card interest rates. How it all affects consumers’ pockets and buying habits; positioning online commerce and its prospects for good; Precautions that people should take when shopping online; Legal status of former Pemex CEO, Emilio Lozoya, after his preventive detention order was issued in the Agro Nitrogenados case; The Organization of American States and its position on the fraudulent elections held in Nicaragua; The new composition of the leadership of the Mexican Episcopal Conference and how it will affect its relations with the 4T government.

Each of these issues is current and affects to a greater, lesser extent or will affect the reality of Mexicans.

Now, before, during, and after the 90 minutes that we’ve analyzed, discussed and explained the above issues, what was on the minds of the millions of people who were online the most?

The 10 most searches made were through Google yesterday, in ascending order and with the number of searches in parentheses: With over 200,000 searches, Carmelita Salinas, the actress who had a stroke yesterday; With more than 50,000 searches, Portugal vs Ireland match, Greece vs Spain match; With over 20,000 searches each, Eliminatorias Conmebol, Eliminatorias Europa and Paulo Londra, Argentine singer and rapper; With more than 10,000 searches, Kim Morgan, the new wife of film director Guillermo del Toro, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the Ghost Truck, of which two people were shot dead in the Palancan-Tabasco-US match against Mexico.

And on Twitter, as the show went, these were the hashtags that identify trends according to trends. 24 in/mexico/: #SalarioRosa, Rams, #VivaBuenFin, Carmen Salinas, #diadelsoltero, Carmelita Salinas, #RedTaylorsVersion, María Jose Alcala and the Mexican Olympic Committee.

According to the foregoing, most of the issues that are addressed in news broadcasts, analysis and commentary programs on radio and television do not interest the general public, who are more interested in what is happening in the world of sports and the world of sports. Appears. There are numbers to prove it.

Political and economic issues are not attracting the attention of the masses according to the trends of Google Mexico in 2020. The top 10 were: Coronavirus, Classroom, US elections, Aztec Welfare, popular Google Doodle Games, Zoom, Coronavirus tips, Coronavirus symptoms, Between Us and Champions League.

Also, according to Google, the 10 most interested people in 2020 are Joe Biden, Trump, singer Christian Nodal, Kim Jong Un, Will Smith, actress Carla Panini, singer-songwriter Adele, footballer Renato Ibarra, and actresses Andrea Escalona. Amber Heard.

Politics and economics are of no use. This is the reason we exist as we are. And then complains a lot…

