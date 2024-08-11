Poll confirms that Kamala Harris generates more confidence than Donald Trump in the US economy



Javascript is disabled in your web browser.

Please, to view this site correctly,

Enable JavaScript. Javascript is disabled in your web browser.Please, to view this site correctly, For instructions on enabling JavaScript

In your browser, click

here.

More Americans trust Kamala Harris To manage the American economy in Donald Trumpaccording to a new poll that represents a dramatic shift in voter sentiment after the withdrawal of Joe Biden From the presidential race.

The survey was conducted for Financial Times and Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan This is the first monthly poll to show the Democratic presidential nominee leading Trump on economic management since he began tracking voters' sentiment on the issue nearly a year ago.

Although 41% of Americans still trust former President Trump more on economic issues, a number that has not changed in the previous two monthly polls, The poll found that 42% of voters believe Harris would be better at managing the economy.That's a 7 percentage point increase over Biden's numbers last month.

“The fact that voters were more positive about Harris than Biden says as much about how badly Biden is doing as it does about how well Harris is doing.A university professor said, Eric Gordon.

Harris also generates more trust than Biden.

Despite strong U.S. growth and employment figures, Biden struggled to convince voters that his economic policies were good for them, a trend that continued after he dropped out of the presidential campaign.

Americans continue to see inflation as their top concern as they approach the November election. Moreover, the poll showed that Only 19% of voters believe they are better off today than they were when Biden took office in 2021.

The study also showed that Harris could distance herself from Biden on economic issues. About 60% of respondents said she should break completely with the president's economic policies or “make major changes” to her program.

Harris also enjoyed a much higher approval rating than Biden. Where 46% of registered voters said they approved of the job she was doing as vice president.compared with 41% who said they approved of the job the president was doing.