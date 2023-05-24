Popocatepetl, Krakatoa, or Kilauea? This is the most dangerous volcano in the world

he Popocatepetl volcano I’ve been in direction In recent days, because of its activity that has manifested itself remarkably, leaving the population on alert.

Volcanologists have been studying Don Joyo for years, and one of the aspects that makes it more dangerous is that if it enters hasty Intensively, lava can originate from the crater and from the multiple fissures that surround the volcano.

The other important aspect regarding its danger is that it is only 40 kilometers from Mexico Citywhere approximately 9 million people live.

Read also Will lava from Popocatépetl volcano reach CDMX in the event of an eruption? Artificial intelligence responds on TikTok

According to National Geographic, Volcano Yellowstonelocated in United StateIt is the most dangerous in the world.

The volcanic field on the Yellowstone Plateau has evolved in three volcanic cycles spanning two million years, including some of the largest known eruptions in the history of our planet.

The first cycle occurred about 2.1 million years ago and created a caldera over 75 kilometers long called the Island Park caldera.

Read also What happens if I eat foods with ash? In Puebla they created “Popocachelatl”

The second cycle ended with the eruption of Mesa Falls tuff, about 1.3 million years ago, forming a 10-mile-long caldera. The last major eruption of the volcano occurred 640 thousand years ago.

Today Yellowstone is home to one of hydrothermal systems The largest in the world, including the largest concentration of geysers on Earth.

Today, Yellowstone is home to one of the largest hydrothermal systems in the world, including the largest concentration of geysers on Earth. Photo: AFP

Subscribe here To receive our newsletters on daily news, opinions and many other options directly to your email.

aosr