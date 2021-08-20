PS5 | Battlefield 2042 shares a list of vehicles that can be used | video games | PS4 | Xbox One | Xbox Series X | keyboards | SPORTS-PLAY

Battlefield 2042 It is the next game in the franchise. This time around, EA will be jumping into the future instead of bringing a corridor from WWII or WWI. We will not only have new weapons, but also dynamic climates have been introduced.

The title will arrive on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on October 22 this year. Until then, they will be sharing bits of news that we’ll see on the battlefields on the official website.

Of course, we have already seen in the first trailer that it can handle the current fourth-generation aircraft: the F 35 and the Su 57. However, it is a new version of both aircraft.

This is the list of vehicles that can be used in the shooter:

AH640GX Apache Warchief attack helicopter

E6-JGR RECON

F-35E Panther Jet

Futuristic three-wheeled robot car

hovercraft

M1A5 . tank

MD540 Nightbird . Helicopter

MV38- Condor

Quad bike / ATV

SU-57 Elon Jet

T28 . tank

Like any other game in the saga, skins can be purchased for vehicles, including sticker mode like Battlefield 4. Some will appear in the resurgence pane, while others can be summoned when we collect a number of streak points.

Battlefield 2042 will use the latest version of the Frostbite graphics engine. It’s one of those engines with realistic detail, both in shadows and in textures, and it’s the same engine that Star Wars Battlefront uses.

Battlefield 2042 Extended Trailer

Listen to Dale Play on spotify And Loudspeaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.