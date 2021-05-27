Puebla, With the Potential of Science and Technology: A Biologist

-Advertising-

Puebla has the potential to promote scientific and technological development Thanks to the fact that it contains Many universitiesBut it is necessary to create more spaces that interest these areas, as noted by the biologist Osvaldo Eric Ramírez Bravo, graduated from Udlap.

This Wednesday, I graduated She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of the Americas Puebla (Udlap) shared his opinion on the case Development of science in universities.

Commented that the positive thing is that the entity It has many students who benefit from all the knowledge that the institutions offer them.

He also urged Young people not only keep the tools they find in school, But must interact with other degrees and Look for more options abroad to continue generating new knowledge.

Ramirez Bravo, exit from It ended in 20052020 Luis Rivera Terrazas Awarded in How to spread technology and science, For their participation in trainings and workshops in local communities, as well as the creation of awareness materials.

He is also a professor at Department of Vital Resources at the Autonomous University of Queretaro (UAQ) y doctor en Biodiversity Management at the University of Kent, UK, As well as a member of the National System of Scholars from National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) and the researchers’ record in The Meritorious Independent University of Puebla (BUAP).

Edited by Alexis Lyra Reyes