“Putin Failed to Break Ukraine's Resistance” – DW – 08/13/2024

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated today, Tuesday (08/13/2024), that the Ukrainian counterattack in the Russian Kursk region is forcing the Russian invading forces to withdraw.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has failed to break Ukraine's resistance against his unjustified invasion, and is now forced to withdraw into Russian territory,” he said on the social network X.

Borrell noted in the letter that he had spoken with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about “the latest developments on the front and the Kursk counteroffensive.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has clarified that the aim of the incursion into the Russian border region of Kursk is not to “seize the region's territory” but to protect Ukrainian civilians.

A ministry spokesman noted that since the beginning of the summer alone, more than 2,000 attacks have been recorded against the Ukrainian border region of Sumy coming from the Kursk border region.

He also said that the offensive operation in Kursk complicates Russian military logistics and makes it difficult for Moscow to transfer additional units to the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, where it is exerting great pressure on the front line in the Pokrovsk region.

