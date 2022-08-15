Putin offers weapons to allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa | world | Dr..

“Russia is ready to provide its allies and partners with the latest weapons, from firearms to armored vehicles, artillery, military aviation and attack drones,” Putin said at the opening of the “Jeremiah 2022” military forum outside Moscow.

Putin stressed that Moscow “sincerely values ​​the strong, friendly and close historical relations with the countries of Latin America, Asia and Africa,” adding that Russia has “many allies, partners and brothers in religion.”

He stressed that these countries “are not subject to the so-called hegemonic power, and their leaders show an authentic character and are not subject” to anyone, as they are committed to sovereign development and to a collective solution to regional and global security problems on the basis of. of the international right.

“In this way they contribute to the defense of the multipolar world,” he commented, speaking with soldiers from different countries at the Patriot exhibition pavilion accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

He said that Russia “calls for the development of broader and greater multilateral military-technical cooperation. Today, in the conditions of the formation of a multipolar world, this is especially important.”

The Kremlin chief stressed that “all” weapons that Russia wants to export “were used in real military operations.”

“Many of these weapons outperform their foreign counterparts by years, if not decades,” he said, referring to hypersonic weapons capable of outperforming any anti-missile shield, according to Moscow.

The exhibition “Armia-2022”, the most important arms fair in this country, is attended by representatives of more than a hundred countries, who this week will be able to see hundreds of types of modern weapons at the Albino military field and airfield. Kubinka, outside Moscow.

Noting that the Russian army is liberating Donbass in Ukraine “step by step”, Putin announced that this year the first international anti-fascist conference will be held.

Russia said it has exported $5.4 billion worth of weapons so far this year and plans to sell a similar amount in the second half of 2022.

