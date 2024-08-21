Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa contributes to the intervention of a girl from Uganda

Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa contributes to the intervention of a girl from Uganda

he Quironsalud Infanta Luisa Hospital From Seville, he contributed to Intervention to Maria, 11 year old ugandan girl who suffered a serious congenital malformation on his foot, which prevented him from living a normal life in his home country. The center has transfer Selflessly to Podiatrists without borders -Responsible for the girl's intervention Sanitary facilities and equipment.

Mary suffered from what is called clubfoot. that it distortion Which consists of a 3D foot deformity In it Skeletons It is changed in its shape and in the direction of its articular sides. It is treatment It could be Orthopedic or surgicalThis depends on the type of deformity and it is preferable to start treatment from birth. In the case of Maria, who is 11 years old, the treatment was surgical to restore her shape. The function of the plant in the foot It would allow him to live a normal life, to run and play with other children. The intervention was successful. After a period of rehabilitation, Maria will be able to enjoy a somewhat normal life.

Arrive in Seville with NGO Volunteering

Maria arrived in Seville thanks to Concepcion ElanisSeville relief worker from Volunteer work for NGOsWhen Conchi was building a house a few months ago, New school in Ugandan villageFate wanted me to visit A orphanage Near the place where the said procedure was performed. And there was Maria who quickly caught the attention of all the visitors.

His grandfather told me that Maria was like that. orphanHe explained to me that he had taken care of her since her parents abandoned her, but he was already too old and sick to take care of her. “She told me that with this problem, without her parents or anyone to take care of her, Maria will die in the orphanage“It is not possible,” the aid worker confirms.

the practicalwhich took place in amenities The follower Quironsalud Infanta Luisa Hospitalimplemented by Doctors Francis Soriano and Javier Pascualwith the help of others Health professionals from the NGO Podiatrists Without Borders Who arrived in Seville on Thursday from different parts of the country.

Many ankle problems

For his part, he said Surgeon Francis Soriano He confirms that Mary had foot practically upside downPointing out that “this has generated Many ankle problems“If the surgery had not been performed, these problems would have spread to his knees, hips and spine,” he added.

In addition, Fernando MarotoMedical Director Quironsalud Infanta Luisa Hospital It indicates that Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa is proud to be able to contribute to this type of cause, providing Maria Chance to staySince in your country, due to lack of means, this intervention would be impossible, you would be condemned to abandonment, and the main goal is to have as normal a life as possible. According to the doctor MarutoMaria will need to Stagnation stage And a few months of Rehabilitation It may be necessary to use it. hiking“, he concludes.

he hospital He also has Made it easy To Maria Wheelchair Brand new to help with your Mobilityallowing you to get out and about with greater comfort.

