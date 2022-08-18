Rafael Nadal was eliminated from the Cincinnati Masters 1000 after falling to Borna Couric

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson
Rafael Nadal

Spanish Rafael Nadal This Wednesday fell 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 against the Croatian Borna Couric In his first appearance in Cincinnati Masters 1000And the United Statein his first match after an abdominal injury forced him out of Wimbledon.

On his return to the courts after six weeks of vacation, the Spaniard Rafael Nadal He admitted his lack of preparation in Wednesday’s defeat against the Croatian Borna CouricBut he stressed that “the main thing is to be healthy.”

The world number three now has less than two weeks to prepare for the US Open, as he aspires to extend his winning lead from Big smash hits Around Novak Djokovic s Roger Federer.

“It’s hard to take in so many positive things. I need to improve, to practice, to give better. I need days, that’s the truth.” I had my chances at the start, got two important set points and played very poorly on more or less easy shots.Nadal said.

Borna Couric celebrates winning his match against Rafael Nadal
Borna Couric celebrates winning his match against Rafael Nadal

Mallorca, the winner of this tournament in 2013, equalized the match with a great reaction in the second set, after wasting two points in the first set, but surrendered in third place in front of the strong and aggressive tennis of his rival.

The Croatian, who previously beat Nadal in the same tournament in 2016, He now has 3 wins and 2 losses against Nadal.

It was a physically and mentally demanding match, halted for an hour and a half by rain in Cincinnati when Nadal was leading 5-4 in the first set.

Until that moment, Nadal played a good match, solid with the serve, and even after the break he scored two set points, in the tiebreak, to take advantage.

After eliminating Nadal, The Cincinnati Championship remains with Bautista and Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s lottery.

He will face the Croatian Alkeraz Marin Cilic on Thursday.

(With information from EFE)

Read on:

Rafael Nadal’s leave after retiring from Wimbledon: a celebration with Maluma and a dance move that tours the world
Rafael Nadal will not play Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to injury

Rafael Nadal has apologized publicly after meeting Sonego at Wimbledon: ‘There are symbols to be respected’

More Stories

The United States, another power eliminated from the World Cup

14 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The 2022 US Open has already had its first dip | Tennis

22 hours ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Williams and Naomi Osaka, outside the first round of Cincinnati

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Manuel Aspilquita, a young engineer from UNI, has been awarded a scholarship to study masters in the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The second sports bulletin

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Granada’s Ignacio Fontes notes, “I enjoyed the last stage in the semi-finals.”

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Tapestry increases sales by 15% and exceeds pre-pandemic levels in fiscal year 2022

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Rafael Nadal was eliminated from the Cincinnati Masters 1000 after falling to Borna Couric

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Plus V11.20 | Free Download APK Without Ads | No ads | Free | fire modes | Download | Blue WhatsApp | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

The priest rebukes the congregants for not buying him an expensive watch

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Extremists cut off the hand of a convert to Christianity in Uganda weeks after he left Islam

6 hours ago Leland Griffith