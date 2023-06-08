Ray Stevenson: How much Money Ray made before death

George Raymond Stevenson, popularly known as Ray Stevenson, was a highly admired and talented Northern Irish actor. His sudden demise on May 21, 2023, just four days short of his 59th birthday, has shocked his fans worldwide. His contribution to the world of television and cinema, in roles ranging from medieval warriors to comic book heroes, remains unforgettable.

Ray Stevenson: Biography

Born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Stevenson was the second of three sons born to a British father and an Irish mother. His father served as a pilot with the Royal Air Force. When Stevenson was eight, his family migrated to England, initially settling in the Lemington neighborhood of Newcastle upon Tyne before moving to Seaton Delaval.

Ray’s acting career began after he graduated at 29 from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He made his on-screen debut in 1993 with a small role in A Woman’s Guide to Adultery. He soon gained recognition with his role as Steve Dickson on Band of Gold in 1995.

Over the years, Stevenson built a solid reputation in the entertainment industry, taking on diverse roles in both television and film. His most iconic roles include Dagonet in King Arthur (2004), Titus Pullo in the historical drama series Rome (2005–2007), Frank Castle/The Punisher in Punisher: War Zone (2008) and The Super Hero Squad Show, and Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His last work included a role in the highly anticipated Star Wars series ‘Ahsoka’ on Disney+, set to release in August 2023.

Ray Stevenson’s Personal Life: Wife and Children

Ray Stevenson was married once, to the talented English actress Ruth Gemmell. The two met on the set of the British crime drama Band of Gold in 1995 and married in London in 1997. However, their relationship ended in 2005. Despite the public nature of their professions, both Stevenson and Gemmell managed to keep their private lives and the reasons for their split largely under wraps.

After parting ways with Gemmell, Stevenson found love again, this time with Italian archaeologist Elisabetta Caraccia. They first met while Ray was filming Rome in Italy and have been together since 2006. Stevenson and Caraccia have three sons together, Sebastiano Derek, Leonardo George, and Ludovic. The family managed to keep a relatively low profile, with the children and their mother only occasionally accompanying Stevenson to red-carpet events.

About Ruth Gemmell, Ray Stevenson’s Ex-Wife

Ruth Gemmell, born on October 2, 1967, in Bristol, England, is a successful English actress. Over the years, she has garnered a fanbase of her own, taking on diverse roles in film and television.

She is best recognized for her role as Lady Violet Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton. Ruth is also set to star in the upcoming miniseries Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, scheduled to premiere on May 4, 2023.

Ray Stevenson’s Net Worth

Stevenson’s dedication to his craft paid off not just in critical acclaim and fan adoration, but also in financial terms. At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated at $8 million. His fortune was accrued from his numerous roles in television and film, which spanned three decades.

Ray Stevenson’s Death

Stevenson’s unexpected death occurred in Italy on May 21, 2023. The news of his demise was confirmed by his publicist, but no specific cause of death was released. The Italian newspaper, Republica, reported that Stevenson’s passing happened at the Rizzoli hospital on the island, where he is believed to have been filming Cassino on Ischia. The actor had reportedly been admitted to the hospital for a mystery illness just days before his death.