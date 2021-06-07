Rayados 75: When and where do you see the Monterrey Memorial?

18 hours ago Cynthia Porter

one of the difference Ansar And one of the winners of recent years in Mexican football is, once again, giving a lecture on how to celebrate his birthday in a big way, which is why he is already preparing for the release of his film: scratch 75.

Through its social networks, Monterey offered a small preview of what will be His documentary film that will celebrate 75 years of his life Which depicts the team’s last five years, including most rAl-Najm Al-Sadiq defeated America and participated in the Club World Cup.

Is also Next Sunday 28th JuneOn the day the founding of the Royal Club is celebrated, he will be released hour and a half production Directed by Fernando Caliph, who is again working with Monterey to bring his story to the screen.

“The board called us again to allow us to tell a new documentary again, Primarily with two features, one to celebrate 75 years of life and the other to emphasize the experiences people had in these five years“, The director revealed in an interview with Fox Sports.

Photo: screenshot

And it is necessary to remember that this is Rayados’ second film, because the first film was released in 2016 and depicted the first 70 years of the Albiazul team’s history, after moving from Regios to ‘steel giant, so it was titled: “back to home”.



Day and time: When does Rayados 75 come out?

The Monterey documentary airs on the day the Albiazol team turns 75: On June 28, 2020.

Hours per country:

Mexico: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 20:00 Pacific Time / 23:00 Eastern Time

Transmission: Where do you see the movie?

Movie Planned It can be seen through the sign Multimedia, on channel 6 and through the gang’s social networks.

Sky: Channel 235

Easy: Channel 6

Cablevision: Channel 106

Dish: Channel 106/206

Megacable: Channel 112

  • Planned
  • MX . League
  • 75 . chart

More Stories

Watch the top 5 Mexican political films

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The new Netflix thriller is the number one movie on the platform today

10 hours ago Cynthia Porter

At the box office, “Conjuring 3” moved to “A Quiet Place 2”

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Luis Miguel, Series 3 Season: Release Date

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines are wasted in Africa

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Parenthood is a great movie on Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Chivas will benefit from a tour of the United States to vaccinate the campus

42 mins ago Leland Griffith

Francisco Santos resigns from the Embassy of Colombia in the United States | government | Economie

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Watch the top 5 Mexican political films

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The twelve founding clubs of the Superliga still maintain all their actions despite being verbally separated

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Peru elections: Pedro Castillo overturns Keiko Fujimori, at the end of a heart attack

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring