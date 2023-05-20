Re_click, Valencia’s capsule collection of sandals made from recycled materials

About recycling

The European Union handles 5.8 million tons of clothing and textiles annually. Globally, 2.1 billion tons of fashion is wasted. Most of it is shipped to Africa. In 2017, USAID reported that the East African Community (EAC), an association that includes Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan, imports $234 million worth of used clothing each year. Some of these garments are resold by second-hand dealers at a huge discount. And the rest of our surplus? They end up in a landfill. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that in 2015 the American public sent 10.5 tons of textiles to landfill, mostly clothing (during the Trump administration, the EPA did not release an updated number). In the UK, 9,513 items of clothing are thrown away every five minutes; Textile products represent the fastest growing waste stream in the country. Most clothing contains synthetics, and most synthetics are not biodegradable. When fabrics decompose, they often contain chemicals that contaminate the soil.

Look at the respective projects

Recycling: At Upcyclic, they give clothes new life in a sustainable and collaborative way through ‘upcycling’. They provide advice and personalize clothing to reduce environmental impact. They also create capsule collections and unique and exclusive design products from traded apparel and textiles, collaborate with designers and brands, and work with ateliers at risk of being excluded. In addition, they hold events and workshops to spread sustainable fashion. They have worked with a wide range of companies and organizations such as AEG, Desigual, Greenpeace, C&A, and others. They have support from major media outlets such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, SModa, Fashion United or GQ. Through their work, they have saved thousands of clothes for more than 2,000 days, saving more than 6.5 million liters of water and 9,600 kilograms of carbon dioxide not emitted into the atmosphere.

Re_by Barbara Lyon: Eco-design and craft work to recover shoes from waste. Barbara Leon is the designer and craftsman behind Re_. Through her activism, Barbara encourages us to rethink what it means to consume and the way we interact with the products we own. Every pair of shoes produced at Re_ is unique and retains the essence of all the reused components that make it up. At Re_, they believe in building a community around the circular economy. Barbara Lyon is a leading footwear restoration practice at the forefront of the sustainable footwear movement.

bag plant: More than just a fashion brand, Sache.Lab presents itself as a creative experimental project that seeks to shape different ideas within the framework of fashion and art, always with a premise such as innovative design and circular fashion.

Foramar plastic fan: Voramar FanPlastic is a sustainable fashion brand in which they make designer bags from plastic bags from department stores, department stores and supermarkets. They cut the bags by obtaining a continuous thread, from which they make the bags manually and using the crochet technique, which reduces the carbon footprint. In addition, the bags are created with communities of women from the peripheral neighborhoods of the city of Valencia, which promote social contact and create a network of citizens.

Filamax: In this apparel design workshop located in Valencia, an alternative to sustainable consumption is sought for society. For this purpose, raw materials from local firms are used, as well as sewing centers and local workshops. Likewise, they collaborate in capsule collections with Valencian artists and in moving space in the shop to display their work. His groups advocate a style that does not determine anyone’s gender by imposition, and advocates freedom. Finally, Villamax offers its customers to co-create the garments they want in a co-creation business with its designer, Gonzalo Villamax, or to create custom-made garments according to the need raised. At Villamax they believe in cultural revaluation, arts and crafts.

Christian Marcus Reber: Christian Marcus Reber designs, develops and produces projects of an artistic and scientific nature in “medialabs”, “techshops”, museums, markets, theaters, universities … Through his actions, he creates a socio-cultural, urban, ecological and technological ecosystem.