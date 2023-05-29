Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79: Release Date, Raw Scan, Spoliers

Record of Ragnarok, a masterstroke from authors Takumi Fukui, Shinya Umemura, and illustrator Chika Aji, is a rollercoaster of action, drama, fantasy, and historical intrigue. The story centers around the existential struggle between gods and humanity, keeping readers on the edge of their seats. With the gods debating the future of mankind, a lone Valkyrie proposes a final showdown: 13 gods vs. 13 humans, with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance.

This series has sparked a significant following, setting the manga and anime communities ablaze with anticipation for each new chapter. With chapter 78 released recently, fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for the next installment. So, let’s dive into what we know about the upcoming Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapter: 78

Release Date : June 25, 2023

: June 25, 2023 Language : Japanese

: Japanese Genre : Action & Fantasy

: Action & Fantasy Where to Read : Viz Media

: Viz Media Rating: 6.4 (Imdb)

Popularity of the Show

Record of Ragnarok has garnered a colossal fanbase, with its electrifying plot, high-stakes battles, and rich character development. It has gained traction for its unique blend of historical and mythological figures, engaging storytelling, and visually stunning artwork. With each chapter release, the anticipation within the manga and anime community escalates, with fans eagerly discussing theories and speculations.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 Release Date

Chapter 78 hit the stands on May 22, 2023, and immediately, fans started eagerly awaiting chapter 79. As a staple of the Weekly magazine, Record of Ragnarok releases a new chapter monthly. Hence, chapter 79 is expected to grace the stands on June 25, 2023. Mark your calendars, fellow manga enthusiasts!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 Cast

The cast of Record of Ragnarok includes a myriad of deities and humans from various mythologies and eras, making it an ensemble like no other. These characters, ranging from Thor, the God of Thunder, to Brunhild, the fearless Valkyrie, add to the grandeur of the saga. As each character is introduced, they bring their unique abilities, strategies, and personalities to the fore, adding layers of intrigue to the series.

Ragnarok Chapter 79 Spoiler

With no official spoilers yet, we can only speculate about the events of chapter 79. It is expected that readers may gain insights into Baal’s perception of this epic saga. Moreover, the next round of competitors will likely be announced, possibly introducing more compelling characters into the fray.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 78 Recap Chapter 78 titled continues the high-stakes narrative that has captivated readers since the series’ inception. The battle between Baal, the Philistine God, and the human genius Nikola Tesla rages on, bringing readers a clash of ideologies, strengths, and resilience. The chapter opens with Baal in a state of despair, searching for Hades in a quest to end his own life. The emotional turmoil Baal is going through is palpable, symbolizing his struggle with the very concept of mortality, something that he, as a god, seldom had to confront. However, the cunning Hades had other plans. He wanted Baal’s journey, filled with agony and despair, to continue for as long as possible. This underlines the cruel streak in Hades’ character and paints a grim picture of the insensitivities and ruthlessness of the gods. As the chapter progresses, the narrative switches to the ongoing battle between Tesla and Baal. The turning point arrives when Tesla finds himself overwhelmed by Baal’s unleashed swarm of flies, each radiating with lethal energy from Baal’s staff. In this do-or-die moment, Tesla must evolve to survive, showcasing the series’ constant theme of humanity’s will to survive against insurmountable odds. The narrative reaches its climax when Baal is declared the victor of this intense battle. Tesla’s defeat resonates with the readers, symbolizing that despite human perseverance and intelligence, the gods’ sheer might is sometimes insurmountable. The chapter concludes with the announcement that the contest will continue, paving the way for new competitors to enter the battlefield. This sets the stage for further exciting clashes between humans and gods, and the promise of more thrilling storytelling to come. Thus, Chapter 78 of Record of Ragnarok is a roller coaster ride of emotions and action, making readers eagerly await the arrival of Chapter 79 and the future of this epic showdown.

Raw Scan Release Date

Typically, raw scans are released a few days prior to the official chapter release. As of now, no raw scans for chapter 79 are available. However, the anticipation continues to build, and fans should keep an eye out as the release date approaches.

Ratings of the Show

Record of Ragnarok enjoys impressive ratings across manga and anime communities. Its unique plot, combined with brilliant artwork and character development, has captivated a vast audience. The series continually receives high praise for its gripping battles, emotional depth, and fantastic reimagining of mythological figures. In IMDp Record of Ragnarok rated 6.4 out of 10