Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79: Release Date, Raw Scan, Spoliers
Record of Ragnarok, a masterstroke from authors Takumi Fukui, Shinya Umemura, and illustrator Chika Aji, is a rollercoaster of action, drama, fantasy, and historical intrigue. The story centers around the existential struggle between gods and humanity, keeping readers on the edge of their seats. With the gods debating the future of mankind, a lone Valkyrie proposes a final showdown: 13 gods vs. 13 humans, with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance.
This series has sparked a significant following, setting the manga and anime communities ablaze with anticipation for each new chapter. With chapter 78 released recently, fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for the next installment. So, let’s dive into what we know about the upcoming Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79.
Quick Facts
- No Of Chapter: 78
- Release Date: June 25, 2023
- Language: Japanese
- Genre: Action & Fantasy
- Where to Read: Viz Media
- Rating: 6.4 (Imdb)
Popularity of the Show
Record of Ragnarok has garnered a colossal fanbase, with its electrifying plot, high-stakes battles, and rich character development. It has gained traction for its unique blend of historical and mythological figures, engaging storytelling, and visually stunning artwork. With each chapter release, the anticipation within the manga and anime community escalates, with fans eagerly discussing theories and speculations.
Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 Release Date
Chapter 78 hit the stands on May 22, 2023, and immediately, fans started eagerly awaiting chapter 79. As a staple of the Weekly magazine, Record of Ragnarok releases a new chapter monthly. Hence, chapter 79 is expected to grace the stands on June 25, 2023. Mark your calendars, fellow manga enthusiasts!
Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 Cast
The cast of Record of Ragnarok includes a myriad of deities and humans from various mythologies and eras, making it an ensemble like no other. These characters, ranging from Thor, the God of Thunder, to Brunhild, the fearless Valkyrie, add to the grandeur of the saga. As each character is introduced, they bring their unique abilities, strategies, and personalities to the fore, adding layers of intrigue to the series.
Ragnarok Chapter 79 Spoiler
With no official spoilers yet, we can only speculate about the events of chapter 79. It is expected that readers may gain insights into Baal’s perception of this epic saga. Moreover, the next round of competitors will likely be announced, possibly introducing more compelling characters into the fray.
Record of Ragnarok Chapter 78 Recap
Chapter 78 titled continues the high-stakes narrative that has captivated readers since the series’ inception. The battle between Baal, the Philistine God, and the human genius Nikola Tesla rages on, bringing readers a clash of ideologies, strengths, and resilience.
The chapter opens with Baal in a state of despair, searching for Hades in a quest to end his own life. The emotional turmoil Baal is going through is palpable, symbolizing his struggle with the very concept of mortality, something that he, as a god, seldom had to confront.
However, the cunning Hades had other plans. He wanted Baal’s journey, filled with agony and despair, to continue for as long as possible. This underlines the cruel streak in Hades’ character and paints a grim picture of the insensitivities and ruthlessness of the gods.
As the chapter progresses, the narrative switches to the ongoing battle between Tesla and Baal. The turning point arrives when Tesla finds himself overwhelmed by Baal’s unleashed swarm of flies, each radiating with lethal energy from Baal’s staff. In this do-or-die moment, Tesla must evolve to survive, showcasing the series’ constant theme of humanity’s will to survive against insurmountable odds.
The narrative reaches its climax when Baal is declared the victor of this intense battle. Tesla’s defeat resonates with the readers, symbolizing that despite human perseverance and intelligence, the gods’ sheer might is sometimes insurmountable.
The chapter concludes with the announcement that the contest will continue, paving the way for new competitors to enter the battlefield. This sets the stage for further exciting clashes between humans and gods, and the promise of more thrilling storytelling to come.
Thus, Chapter 78 of Record of Ragnarok is a roller coaster ride of emotions and action, making readers eagerly await the arrival of Chapter 79 and the future of this epic showdown.
Raw Scan Release Date
Typically, raw scans are released a few days prior to the official chapter release. As of now, no raw scans for chapter 79 are available. However, the anticipation continues to build, and fans should keep an eye out as the release date approaches.
Ratings of the Show
Record of Ragnarok enjoys impressive ratings across manga and anime communities. Its unique plot, combined with brilliant artwork and character development, has captivated a vast audience. The series continually receives high praise for its gripping battles, emotional depth, and fantastic reimagining of mythological figures. In IMDp Record of Ragnarok rated 6.4 out of 10
Review of the Show
The ingenious weaving together of action, drama, fantasy, and historical elements creates an irresistible narrative that keeps readers enthralled. The series’ ability to blend various mythologies and reinterpret them in an intense, competitive setting is highly commendable.
The artwork by Chika Aji is a visual treat, capturing the sheer intensity and grandeur of the battles, as well as the poignant emotional moments. The pacing of the series is also commendable, maintaining a balance between explosive action and character development.
However, it is the characters that form the heart of Record of Ragnarok. From gods to humans, each character is well-developed with unique abilities, motivations, and vulnerabilities. As the series progresses, readers can look forward to exploring these characters in more depth, promising an exciting journey ahead.
Where to Read Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79?
When the long-awaited Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 is released, you can find it on Viz Media, Crunchyroll, and Shonen Jump App. These platforms not only offer a seamless reading experience but also ensure that fans get access to the official translations. Whether you opt for a free platform or a premium subscription, the choice is yours.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the Record of Ragnarok finished?
The record of Ragnarok was ongoing. The latest release status would need to be checked on official manga publication sites such as Viz Media, Crunchyroll, or the Shonen Jump app.
How many volumes will the Record of Ragnarok have?
As an ongoing series, it’s challenging to predict the total number of volumes Record of Ragnarok will have. The actual number would depend on how the creators decide to progress and eventually conclude the story.
What is the Record of Ragnarok?
Record of Ragnarok is a popular Japanese manga series, written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika. The plot revolves around 13 gods from various mythologies and 13 of history’s most notable humans.
They are pitted against each other in one-on-one battles to decide the fate of humanity: extinction or survival. The series stands out for its unique blend of historical and mythological figures, dramatic storylines, and intense battles.
Conclusion
In conclusion, the much-anticipated release of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 has the anime and manga communities abuzz. This series, with its engaging storyline, dynamic characters, and stunning artwork, has captivated audiences, and it’s easy to see why.
The unique reinterpretation of mythological figures, the high-stakes battles, and the existential question of humanity’s survival make this manga a must-read. So, brace yourselves as we continue this exhilarating journey with Record of Ragnarok and await the release of Chapter 79.
As an anime lover myself, I eagerly join the global community of fans in the excitement and anticipation for the latest chapter. With Record of Ragnarok, every chapter feels like an event, a step forward in an epic saga that pushes the boundaries of storytelling in the manga universe.
While we wait for the release of Chapter 79, let’s keep the conversations, speculations, and theories alive, for it’s the shared passion and love for this incredible series that truly brings us together.
