Removal of a large ovarian mass from a Puerto Rican woman

Pathology of benign origin.

Dr. Ricardo Gomez, a gynecological oncologist at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce. Images: Submitted by Dr. to Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Ovarian masses are still one of the diseases affecting women’s health, and this time a case of a disease that has grown remarkably in a sick pelvis of the country stands out.

This case was reported at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce, where the mass was found in a 60-year-old woman causing several additional health problems.

According to an exclusive interview with Dr. Ricardo GomezAnd the Gynecological Oncologist Assigned to the hospital institution, these cases are not very frequent, but when the patient arrives with this condition, his quality of life is affected.

“This is a 60-year-old female patient, she has various pre-existing comorbidities, which are not severe, but she had had flatulence and pelvic pressure for several months, had problems with food digestion and constipation until she felt like something was growing in her her stomach.”

As soon as the patient knows that something unusual is happening, she begins to seek professional medical attention, her family doctors determine this mass, and appropriate treatment is carried out in these cases.

The operation was performed at the health center and the patient’s condition is stable. Photo: Submitted by Dr. Gomez to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

“Management is surgery, and it is very unlikely that it will become a malignant lump. We did what are called tumor markers and everything was normal. We had surgery to relieve symptoms and rule out the possibility of cancer. It is very rare that a benign lump becomes malignant, and if it is benign, They grow benign and cancer arises from the start.

However, Dr. Gomez explained that sometimes there are gynecological tumors that can become very large lumps, even though they are usually benign. However, cases where lumps of this size are malignant have been reported, but are very rare.

In the patient’s case, it was suspected of being a mucosal-type lump, because this lump was filled with a substance called mucin, which are epithelial glycoproteins involved in protecting the integrity of the mucosa by maintaining mucosal function. Epithelial septum, said the doctor, who stated that the patient is stable.

“If the lump is not removed, it will continue to grow, eventually due to the size and weight, and this will cause additional digestive problems and blockage can occur,” the doctor said.

On the other hand, she mentioned what are those symptoms that a woman can identify to act in time and avoid further complications.

Symptoms that a woman may have are:

*Abdominal distension;

* Rapid feeling of fullness.

– heaviness in the pelvis,

* Increased frequency of urination.

*Constipation

Finally, he mentioned that the results of studies conducted on the mass are awaited after removing it from the patient to exclude any malignant tumor one hundred percent.