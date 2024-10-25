Reporter goes viral for being 'trapped' in truck 🎦

Cedric Manwaring October 25, 2024 0
Although the video is part of a news program in Peru, the video of what happened to the reporter went viral within a few hours, since what happened was so funny and he did nothing to prevent it.

The video shows reporter Christian talking about the trucks in the place, in addition to the inconvenience that many users experienced when using this transportation service.

Things are going well until the reporter decides to get into the truck to better listen to what one of the passengers is saying, asking at every moment if he has a problem waiting for service.

The interview goes well until the moment the truck starts moving, when the reporter decides to get out of it, but can't and ends up stuck in it and gives himself a free ride.

“You'll stay upstairs, Christian leaves, he leaves, our camera stayed there filming but hey, we'll find Christian later.”“, commented the broadcaster after seeing how the reporter disappeared inside the truck.

pic.twitter.com/H49nxM5kXj

— UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) October 23, 2024

