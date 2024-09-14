Rio Negro to transfer technology to Uganda (Africa) for nuclear development – ​​Más Río Negro

Mia Thompson September 14, 2024 0
The Bariloche-based applied research company INVAP has announced an agreement with Uganda to transfer technological know-how that will allow the East African country to develop its nuclear capacity.

INVAP and the Ugandan Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development signed in late August, in Kampala, a contract promoting feasibility analysis and site study for the Soroti University Nuclear Science and Technology Centre in Uganda.

The Soroti University project will train specialized resources to create a nuclear technology base that will enable Uganda to start nuclear power plant projects.

The signing ceremony was attended by Irene Batibi, Permanent Secretary of the Ugandan MEMD, Robert Ekoga Odongo, Vice Chancellor of Soroti University, and Pablo Abate, Vice President of Nuclear Business Development at INVAP.

“Nuclear energy will be one of the key drivers of medium- and long-term energy security in Uganda,” said Irene Batibi. “INVAP has proven its capabilities by building nuclear reactors in Algeria, Egypt and Australia. Our visit to Argentina convinced us of Argentina’s solvency in nuclear issues and the value proposition that INVAP has brought to many countries.

“This step reaffirms the bilateral relationship between Argentina and Uganda and the consulting capacity of INVAP, a leader in nuclear affairs. The joint work between the two organizations, which began with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in March 2023 and continued with a visit by a Ugandan delegation to INVAP’s headquarters in Bariloche, is strengthened by the signing of the contract that enables the future stages of the development of the nuclear training reactor and the various associated facilities that will allow the training of talent and the generation of national research and development capacities.

INVAP, a reference in complex technological projects at national and international level, has a long history of exporting nuclear reactors: Australia, Algeria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands, the European country in which INVAP won the tender to develop the Pallas reactor.

Source: INVAP

