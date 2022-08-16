Roberto Jaramillo: the birth of an actor who pursues his passion – El Sol de León

Roberto TV, as he is known on social networks, is a content creator of Venezuelan origin who has already fulfilled his dream of making his debut as a movie actor.

Never listen to negative people when implementing a project, which is the premise with which Roberto Jaramillo, better known on social networks as Roberto TV, turned his passion into the realization of his dream of becoming an actor.

“Be true to what you’re doing, live your process and be patient because nobody is going to give you anything, it’s like going to the gym every day so that you can be proud of your body in six months”The Venezuelan, who made his debut as an actor in Simon The Film, a feature film in post-production, said in an interview.

The path to achieving his goals as a content creator began in the United States after leaving his country, where he studied customs administration and public accounting, but due to the political and economic situation, he decided to leave the company he had in his home country to immigrate to a new country and start from scratch.

“In Venezuela I had a company, an accounting firm, and despite the fact that the situation in the country was deteriorating year after year, I was not a millionaire but I was not in poverty either, but the situation in the country was getting worse and worse,” he said.

Also in Venezuela, he ventured into bodybuilding and this was where he realized that social networks existed and how important they were to the world at that time.

“In 2016 I decided to come to the United States because the situation was very precarious in my country and I didn’t want to stay, but after 5 months I decided to stay and try, and start from scratch in a new country,” he said.

His arrival in the United States was not easy, as he unsuccessfully searched for opportunities in Miami and Middletown, Ohio, before moving to New York, where he spent four years and found stability and projects that helped him adapt better.

“In 2018, I was tired of tough jobs like restaurants, construction and delivery, which are heavy jobs one can’t do for a long time, and after a year I felt like I had something funny inside of me, I always knew I was someone who made jokes, who would take advantage of any situation to improvise, I’ve always been that way “.

This is how he decided to get into social networks, and after several months of work he began to succeed in comedy videos with which he achieved organic growth in his followers.

“I discovered that I had this passion for making comedy videos, and this passion made me look for some actors to make films, and in 2020 I had the opportunity to do a movie that will be released early next year as Simon the Movie, it is a movie that tells the story of Venezuelans who come to the United States and those who have been subjected to political persecution and come in search of a better future.

The film is in post-production in Hollywood, directed by Diego Vicentini and stars Christian McGavney.

Vicentine posted that he was looking for a dark-haired person and posted a photo of a boy whom Roberto Jaramillo’s friends had invited to participate.

“I thought it was very difficult for someone to write an email and give me the opportunity, my sister reminded me on the last day of registering to submit, and what I did was tell my followers to go to this post and tag me, people supported me and there were about 6 thousand people to comment on the director’s post. The manager called me and asked: Who are you until you spammed my account. ”

This connection afforded him the opportunity to reveal to the film director that he wanted to be an actor, and was able to co-star across the zoo, “The acting process was faced, and there were other talented people, but I was freaked out that I was about to fall, in the script there were a few Shirtless shots and I was physically dressed like the Avengers.”

In March 2021, he was able to meet Vicentini in person, and after a harmony between the two, he won the role.

“When they gave me the opportunity, I could not believe that I would take part in such an important film production. I prepared so much and learned everything, it was a great challenge but thank God when they say work, for me I no longer feel anything, work in the character,” he commented.

“It is one of the most wonderful experiences I have had in my life. A lot has happened since the movie ended and I have heard so many positive comments about the movie and my performance and it makes me very worried.”

Roberto TV discovered his passion for acting when he started making comedy videos for social networks.

“Little by little we learned the importance of having a microphone, lighting, camera quality, shot angles and continuity of scene. For me it was a very experiential learning, and I learned everything the hard way. But I loved that experience.”

His comedic style defines her as “realistic,” as he avoids making humor at the expense of others.

“From the beginning I worked on my own, editing videos, producing them, writing my ideas and doing practically all my characters. There weren’t a lot of Venezuelan content creators in New York so I used to do all the content myself and now here in Miami I’ve done some collaborations and I’m about to Forming a team, I already have a photographer and I’m growing little by little, Count.

He also serves clients for whom he produces and manages advertising videos, where he’s discovered his ability to write ideas, although he’s never had an aptitude for creating scenarios.

“I love writing, I never really investigated how to write script, but I started writing and the ideas flow, sometimes bad and sometimes good, but I love creating content for brands and companies so they have different ads,” he said.

In the future, Roberto TV wants to follow in the footsteps of his idol, American actor Wayne Johnson, The Rock.

“This is how I imagine myself, feeling like I have what, in all of his characters, when they need a giant man, it’s him. This is how I see myself, as a giant Venezuelan, who has access to a physicist like La Roca, when you need to A giant Latin man called Roberto TV.”

He sees himself in the future as a full-time actor, although he does not rule out continuing with comedy, since he has also ventured into the discipline of stand-up comedy.