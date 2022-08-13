Rumor: MultiVersus could finally come to Nintendo Switch

We present an interesting message regarding one of the most talked about games at the moment. We are talking in this case about multi-versus.

In the text that we leave for you below, we can read that user Tweet embedwhich previously leaked true content about the game, indicates its accessibility Nintendo Switch. He claims there are references to the Switch as a login device in the game code.

Remember that now It was just announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC as a free-to-play game. We leave you with a message:

Multiversus is likely to come to Nintendo Switch, IOS, and Android in the future! They are listed as platforms that players can use to log in and play. – InTheShade – Multiversus Leaks (InTheShadeMV) August 10, 2022

Here you have its premise and trailer:

MultiVersus will introduce a variety of lovable heroes and characters to join or compete in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes and DC Super-Villains); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the Dog and the Art of Man (It’s Time conspiracy); Steven Universe and Garnett (Steven Universe); an unusual original creature named Reindog; And many more on the way.

what do you think?

Across.