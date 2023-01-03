Rumor: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the last great game on Nintendo Switch

We bring strange and interesting news regarding one of the most prominent Switch titles. In this case we are talking about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2now known as The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

after the meeting You may have missed some details s Meaning of the Bible In the new trailer, we’ve now been able to catch a rumor that suggests this will be the case The last great game the Nintendo Switch will receive.

This is what was shared:

  • The information comes from two British gaming journalists, Christopher Dring and Andy Robinson
  • They claim to have heard from sources that it is “long overdue”. The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears It could be the last major Nintendo Switch release.”
  • This is due to the fact that the Nintendo Switch successor will not be far away
  • They claim that other games like Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe s Pikmin 4 Yes, they’re coming to the Nintendo Switch, but they’re not considered console-selling games

What’s your opinion? Feel free to leave it in the comments. Remember that the game will start May 12, 2023. This is the only thing Nintendo has shared about this version:

keys

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link’s adventure location has been expanded to include the vast skies of Hyrule.
  • In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the next installment in The Legend of Zelda series will take players to the skies and beyond. Link’s massive adventure will unfold again in the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

In the absence of further details, fans have been released These five clues are from the latest trailer:

  • 1. The logo shows the Master Sword in two different textures
  • 2. The Zonai will have a leading role in this episode, featuring their dragons in the logo circle
  • 3. Link has some kind of collectible or cartridge on his belt, as you can see in the cover photo of this news
  • 4. The trailer shows rot on Doom Mountain and other places besides Hyrule Castle
  • 5. In the trailer a stable is shown on the floor, confirming that they exist in this installment as well

Fountain.

