Spain and Russia are two countries in the world that accumulate the most debt in arbitration compensation to foreign investors, surpassed only by Venezuela. However, although the Russian Federation ranks third after Spain, the default is the highest: more than $55,000 million.

This situation has led to a very interesting case. In 2021, when several unpaid arbitration awards have already accumulated in our country (there are now dozens of arbitrations), I decided to “surprisingly” appear in the dispute that was being studied Federal Court for the District of Columbia (Washington) regarding the Russian oil company Yukos. The government’s sudden expropriation led to a demand from its shareholders for $50,000 million.

For this purpose, lawyers representing the Spanish state were used “friend of the court” character, That is, to appear voluntarily in a court case without being legitimized as a party or as a third party. This figure is recognized in the various international mechanisms for monitoring respect for human rights and in the settlement of disputes in the World Trade Organization.

With this decision – “which has neither come nor gone”, according to the experts consulted – Spain has been trying to justify its failure to pay various international investors due to the reduction made by the government in 2014 in the returns promised to renewable plants in our country which, according to the failed compensation, exceed So far 1,250 million euros in compensation.

Now, two years later, the Russian Federation has justified before North American courts the failure to pay $50,000 million in compensation to the disappeared Yukos shareholders for the Spanish state’s refusal to pay more than €33 million to Infrared, which won its arbitration against Spain, According to Law360One of the largest and most distinguished legal news publications headquartered in New York.

Recall that just over three years ago, the Hague Court of Appeal upheld the ruling to Russia to pay $50 thousand million in compensation to shareholders of the former Russian oil group Yukos.

enemy of the Kremlin

Moscow has accused those responsible for Yukos of tax fraud and fraud on a large scale. The company was run by an oligarch and sworn enemy of the Kremlin Mikhail Khodorkovsky, arrested in 2003 He was released after spending a decade in prison.

The company, Russia’s main producer of crude oil, was declared liquidated in August 2006 after a trial. Yukos was sold for parts, In particular, the Russian state oil group Rosneft.

Spain and Russia feed each other. The former appeared in a case in which it had nothing to do, not even remotely, to assert its refusal to pay the compensation contained in the arbitral awards. The second one used a case in Spain to defend its failure to pay,” says a lawyer familiar with these arbitrations.

A “reputable” office defends Congo, Sudan, Cyprus and Venezuela

Curiously, it is the case chosen by the Russian Federation that affects our country, the IR case, that has led – as we have mentioned in these pages – to the High Court of London issuing three interim payment orders which, if not compensated by the Spanish State, will be granted Infrared (Blasket Renewable Investments LL) Guarantee Property management of the headquarters of the Cervantes Institute in London, as well as the headquarters of the Agencia per a la Competitivitat de L’Empresa, one of the trade “embassies” of the General of Catalonia. In addition, it ordered the freezing of bank accounts controlled by the Cervantes Institute located at Banque Santander.

Falcons and prestige

Similarly, the aforementioned High Court in London also issued a provisional order allowing for Antin Award holders The seizure of €120m from the €925m Spanish government claim of the London Steamship Owners Mutual Insurance Association following the 2003 Prestige oil spill.

At this point, it should be noted that investors affected in other cases have made lists of assets that could be subject to it US and Australian embargoes, Among them are the Falcon aircraft used by the government of Pedro Sánchez and the assets of Navantia.