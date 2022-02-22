Russia – Ukraine | The United States praises Germany’s boycott of gas pipelines and will announce more sanctions on Moscow today | Germany | Donetsk | Lugansk | Globalism

United States of America Clap this Tuesday decision Germany For blocking the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, it confirmed that it will announce today new sanctions against Moscow after Russia’s recognition of the pro-Russian separatist territories in the east of the country. Ukraine.

This was indicated by White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki in a message on Twitter shortly after learning of the German decision.

We have had close conversations with Germany this morning and we welcome their announcement. Psaki said about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz-Shell’s announcement of a gas pipeline that was planning to transport Russian gas to Germany.

The gas pipeline controlled by the Russian energy giant Gazprom, which has already been completed and built with the participation of German companies, is intended to transport gas directly from Russia to the western European Union with its entry through German territory and thus avoid passing through Ukraine.

This Tuesday, Secretary of State for United States of AmericaAnthony Blinkin highlighted his “unwavering support” for Ukraine hours before he received the country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in Washington, amid rising tensions with Moscow.

In a phone conversation this morning, Blinken noted Kuleba’s “quick response” to United States of America For the decision of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to “recognize the supposed independence” of the so-called breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, in the Ukrainian region of Donbass, in the east of the country.

Biden He signed an executive order on Monday banning new investment, trade and other economic transactions by US corporations and citizens in Donetsk and Lugansk, a measure aimed at isolating these two regions from the dollar-based international financial system.

The executive order also prohibits the import of goods, services, or technology into the United States from those areas in eastern Ukraine, according to the text released by the White House.

Despite Putin’s decision, who also ordered the deployment of Russian soldiers to Donetsk and Lugansk “to ensure peace,” the United States failed to announce on Monday the massive economic sanctions package against Russia that it had been preparing with its allies for weeks.

