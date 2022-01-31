Rwanda reopens its border with Uganda – Cuernavaca Sun

After being closed for three years due to tensions between the two countries’ governments, Rwanda opened its border with neighboring Uganda.

Last Friday, Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reportedly pushed for the border to be opened by informing “the public that the Gatuna border post will reopen from January 31, 2022”.

The decision to reopen its borders came after three years of inactivity after the Ugandan government sent envoys to Kigali, aimed at shielding efforts to mend diplomatic tensions.

The border was opened after President Adonia Aybar’s special envoy visited it on January 22 with Lieutenant-General Muhuzi Kaynerugaba.

“The government of Rwanda has noted that there is a process to resolve the issues raised by Rwanda, as well as commitments from the government of Uganda to address the remaining obstacles,” the Ugandan foreign minister said.

The government of Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, announced through a statement that the commitment to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries is still valid, and expected that “the declaration will contribute positively to the rapid normalization of relations between the two countries…”.

Tensions between the two countries began in 2017 when the Rwandan government accused its Ugandan counterpart of harboring and supporting arbitrary and extrajudicial arrests, as well as the torture of Rwandans by Ugandan spy groups.

Both countries have had friction over border trade, which has resulted in their closure since February 2019.