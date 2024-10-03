Rwanda reopens its borders with Uganda after a tense standoff

This announcement comes after a period of quiet diplomacy in which Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni sent envoys, including his son, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kayinrugaba, to negotiate with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame.

Kinyrugaba, who leads the infantry forces, was in Rwanda on Saturday. Earlier this week, Museveni made major changes to his security apparatus, sacking the head of military intelligence, whom Rwanda has repeatedly criticized. This action appears to have appeased its neighbour.

Rwanda closed the busy Gatuna border crossing for the first time in February 2019. Subsequent talks brokered by Angola and Congo appear to have failed to resolve the dispute, forcing Uganda to negotiate privately with Rwanda.

The Rwandan government said the border would officially open on Monday. He said in a statement that he remains committed to efforts to resolve the outstanding issues and believes that the announcement “will contribute positively to the rapid normalization of relations between the two countries.”

This announcement sparked a state of joy in both countries after years of suffering for companies on both sides of the border, which led to the loss of markets and other opportunities. Uganda, left without one of the main markets for its exports, appeared to be the biggest loser at the height of what it described as an effective trade embargo. In Rwanda, border closures have led to higher dry food prices.

“I hope this is true and trade can resume as well,” said Rwandan trader Justin Murenzi, who imported used clothes from the Ugandan capital but saw his business collapse due to the blockade. “We can start life again and forget the past.”

Tensions between Rwanda and Uganda have raised fears of possible armed conflict after Kagame and Museveni made threatening statements at public events.

