Sakamoto Days Chapter 123: Release Date, Spoiler & Raw Scan

In the world of manga, Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days has a unique place in readers’ hearts. An action-comedy series that narrates the life of a retired hitman, Sakamoto Days is a roller-coaster of emotions. With its seamless blend of humor and action, it has carved out a niche in the manga universe and built a solid fanbase around the world. As we approach the release of Chapter 123, excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapter: 122

122 Release Date : June 19, 2023

: June 19, 2023 Language : Japanese

: Japanese Genre : Comedy, & Action

: Comedy, & Action Where to Read: Viz Media

Popularity of the Show

Since its debut, Sakamoto Days has captured the hearts of many manga enthusiasts. Its appealing blend of action, comedy, suspense, and a touch of family drama is the secret sauce behind its popularity. The series’s unique concept of a retired hitman running a convenience store, coupled with intriguing plot twists and hilarious situations, has quickly transformed it into a fan-favorite manga series.

Release Date of Sakamoto Days Chapter 123

The anticipated release date of Sakamoto Days Chapter 123 is June 19, 2023. Though speculations about a possible delay were in the air, no change in the release schedule has been confirmed. Fans are eagerly waiting to uncover the political turmoil and the surprising plot twists that Chapter 123 promises.

Cast of Sakamoto Days Chapter 123

The star of Sakamoto Days is Taro Sakamoto, a former hitman turned convenience store owner. Shin, a telepath and Sakamoto’s loyal right-hand man, and Aoi, Sakamoto’s loving wife and mother of their child, complement the protagonist in the series. Chapter 123 will likely continue featuring this cast, along with new characters introduced in the recent chapters, spicing up the ongoing narrative.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 123 Spoiler

In the upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 123, the narrative might unfold around Heisuke’s quest to find his lost luggage and his growing rapport with the leopard. Meanwhile, the new characters Kumanomi and Haruma might start taking action against the Order.

The question of whether Heisuke’s baggage is retrieved securely will undoubtedly be a significant focus. Furthermore, with Uzuki’s headquarters introducing new characters, the story hints at imminent action and suspense.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 122 Recap

Chapter 122 of Sakamoto Days took the story’s suspense and action to a new level, building anticipation for the chapters ahead. It started with our protagonists Sakamoto, Shin, Heisuke, and Zhou arriving in Thailand as part of their mission. Sakamoto’s casual demeanor and his companions’ intense focus set the tone for an exciting adventure. The suspense kicked off when Heisuke realized that his luggage was missing. The team separated, with Heisuke deciding to stay behind and look for his belongings, while Sakamoto, Shin, and Zhou ventured forward. The depth of Heisuke’s character shone through in this situation, as he showcased both his determination to find his luggage and his ability to adapt to unexpected circumstances. Sakamoto Days, Ch. 122: As Slur welcomes his old friends back, Sakamoto and crew head to Thailand! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/kl9Q2vx4I2 pic.twitter.com/Zc0MDgTaQ9 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 11, 2023 In an interesting twist, Heisuke encountered a leopard on the plane, which later joined him in his search for the missing luggage. The connection between the leopard and Heisuke was unexpected but amusing, adding a layer of humor to the ongoing suspense. Their emerging friendship towards the end of the chapter was touching, and readers are eagerly anticipating how this new “team” will progress. Simultaneously, the plot back at Uzuki’s headquarters thickened with the introduction of two new characters, Haruma and Kumanomi, from the Al-Kamar Orphanage. They brought a fresh energy to the scene, and a brief conflict between Haruma and Kashima added another layer of intrigue. This conflict was peacefully resolved, and the team began planning their scheme against the Order, which promised a lot of action and suspense in the chapters to come. The most emotional moment of the chapter came when readers were given a glimpse into Heisuke’s past. This exploration of his background added depth to his character and provided a poignant counterpoint to the chapter’s action and suspense. His turmoil over his lost luggage became symbolic of his struggle with past traumas and regrets, leaving readers with a deep empathy for his character. In summary, Chapter 122 of Sakamoto Days was a riveting blend of action, suspense, comedy, and emotion. It offered a closer look into Heisuke’s character, introduced exciting new elements to the storyline, and left readers eagerly awaiting the adventures in store for Chapter 123. Raw Scan Release Date of Sakamoto Days Chapter 123 The raw scan of Sakamoto Days Chapter 123 will be released on June 15, 2023, giving translators a head start to provide fans worldwide with translations in various languages. Raw scans typically leak two to three days before the official release of the manga chapters.

Ratings of the Show

Sakamoto Days enjoys a stellar rating, largely because of its innovative storyline, remarkable character development, and a perfect blend of humor and action. On several manga review platforms, it consistently ranks highly, reflecting its popularity among fans.

Interesting Thing about Sakamoto Days Chapter 123

Chapter 123 promises a unique blend of action and comedy. The intriguing dynamic between Heisuke and the leopard will be an interesting watch. Also, the shift in focus towards Uzuki’s headquarters and their plot against the Order makes Chapter 123 a must-read.

Review of the Show

Sakamoto Days has been universally praised for its refreshing take on action-comedy manga. The series’ ability to blend intense action with humor and emotional depth, all set within an original storyline, is genuinely commendable. The character development is also well-executed, making the readers relate and root for them.

Where to Read

The most recent Sakamoto Days chapters are always available on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, and the Shonen Jump. You can read the Sakamoto Days chapters from all these platforms.

Conclusion

With its compelling storyline, remarkable character development, and a perfect blend of humor and action, Sakamoto Days continues to enthrall manga enthusiasts around the world. As we approach the release of Chapter 123, the excitement among fans continues to build. Whether you’re an action lover, a comedy enthusiast, or a manga reader who enjoys plot twists, Sakamoto Days offers an unforgettable reading experience. So, mark your calendar for June 19, 2023, and get ready for an action-packed Chapter 123 of Sakamoto Days