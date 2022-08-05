Schemes for the design of the new 10th generation iPad have been leaked. He no longer has anything to envy to Pro

In the beginning the iPad Pro was just that It debuted a new square design with straight edges And with a face ID. A design we recently saw in iPad Pro M1and later came to iPad Air M1 as well as for ipad mini. Now, it’s the iPad’s turn, according to rumors.

One design for the whole iPad family

The only remaining self-built iPad from another generation within the iPad family was the Entry iPad, which we also refer to as the Education iPad. iPad now, In her tenth generation, she completely changed her design Similar to what the iPad Pro offers us.

Purification Comes from MySmartPrice, which published what will be the design and size of the new iPad. Design includes Our familiar camera moduleAs we’ve already seen with the iPhone X. Even with the redesign, Apple will keep the front button for Touch ID instead of moving it to the side button as it does with the iPad Air and iPad mini.

iPad 2022 Cad Renders 3

Thus, the iPad will retain Screen does not reach the edges of the device As if it happens in other models. It will reduce it, yes, because this iPad will be 2mm smaller in vertical dimension and five millimeters in width, while increasing its thickness from 6.98mm to 7.50mm (not counting the camera).


iPad Air (2022), Analysis: More Pro than ever

For now, we will have to wait for more information, and to be completely safe, to see this iPad on the Cupertino platform. Something that might require a short wait, because We expect new iPads to appear this fallSo, the iPad 10 could be among them. We will be hanging.

