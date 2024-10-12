Science confirms that people who are more intelligent are also more generous

The mind behind kindness

Smart.webp

A study published in the international journal Journal of Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Marketing A direct relationship was found between cognitive ability and the likelihood of making charitable donations. This means that people with higher… IQ They tend to be more likely to help others.

But it doesn't stop there. Another investigation, this time in… Journal of Research in PersonalityIt was revealed that unconditional altruistic behavior (helping others even at the expense of one's own benefit) is associated General intelligence. That is, those who do not hesitate to offer help, even when they do not get anything in return, tend to have a more developed brain.

Magazine Social psychology and personality sciences A fascinating study was published linking intelligence Personal values. The conclusion is strong: the less selfish you are, the more you will be tasty You tend to be. This discovery challenges the idea that success is built by stepping on heads.

Adam Grantthe famous organizational psychologist, sums it up perfectly: “The Generosity It's not just a sign of virtue. It is also a trademark of intelligenceGrant notes that people with high IQs have more selfless values, donate more to charity, negotiate better deals for others, and prioritize the long-term collective good over immediate self-interest.

Intelligence, success and generosity

The smart person.png Intelligence leads to generosity according to science.

Contrary to what many people think, it is… generous It is not an obstacle to success. A decade-long study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of SciencesShow that selfless people are as likely to reach positions of power as those who are more selfish.

the an idea It is understood that success is a marathon, not a sprint. In the short term, selfishness may seem beneficial. But in the long run, Generosity Build strong relationships and attract the best talent. More capable people prefer to work with thoughtful, team-focused leaders.

the sciences It shows us that generosity is more than just a simple trait a personality. It is a reflection of a sharp mind and a smart strategy for lasting success. What does that mean So be generous? It means having the ability to see beyond immediate benefit, understand the complex dynamics of human relationships, and make decisions that benefit everyone in the long term.