Science highlights ocean science’s work as a major climate change laboratory

The doors of the Gijón Oceanographic Museum opened yesterday at noon for the inauguration of the exhibition “Alexander von Humboldt, in nature everything is connected”, organized by the Supreme Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). The life of the German naturalist, who was a pioneer in the scientific study of the influence of climate on different regions of the world, can be found written in Valencian and Spanish on the plates of an exhibition that will run until October 7.

CSIC Institutional Delegate in Asturias, Maria FernandezYesterday, he highlighted the importance of the scientist’s discoveries: “Humboldt revealed, for the first time, the influence of human activity on all species.” In oceanography, you can visit the exhibits with compasses, telescopes and even ancient masks that the researcher used on his expeditions to Peru authorized by King Carlos IV at the end of the 18th century.

“Humboldt spoke of this interrelationship between species,” stressed the Mayor of Gijon, Anna GonzalezWho attended the opening and used his speech to warn the audience: “If we break these balances, we will face problems such as climate change.” For the councilman, exhibits like this encourage Gijons’ learning about culture and science, and complement the show’s summer party-based entertainment and visits to the beach.

Borja SanchezThe Minister of Science and Innovation and the Principality University also praised the work of the protagonist in the exhibition: “Humboldt offers us a window into the past, how the biodiversity of ecosystems was, and how humanity worked. Displacing species to higher and higher levels.” For the head of the sciences department, the most striking thing about the researcher is not his studies on species and currents, but rather his pioneering graphs: “With the technology currently available, it has been noted that the accuracy with which he uses and describes ecosystems is very high.” Sánchez took the opportunity to highlight the “important work” that Oceanográfico has done: “We want Asturias to be a window into how climate change is affecting our ecosystems.”





After these words, it was the turn of Angel Lopez, the researcher from Oceanográfico, who provided the sample in place of the facility manager, Rafael González. “What I would like the exhibition to impart to visitors is the touch of adventure that science has,” Lopez said, before the watchful gaze of those present, including the president of the Gijon Port Authority, Lauriano Loredo. At the end of the show, it’s time for a tour of the paintings and presentation shows that will bring attendees closer to Humboldt, after which Angel Lopez leads them to the ground floor to show them the labs. When the mayor asked him if young people believed them when they talked about climate change, Lopez said emphatically: “Young people are increasingly realizing, it is our generation that must start all the work that needs to be done.” Well so be it.