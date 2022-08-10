Science in Ogwe

under the title Stars and neurons. The legacy of Santiago Ramon y Cajal, On days 12, 13 and 14, Ujué’s second summer session will take place with a comprehensive, multidisciplinary program that includes conferences, guided tours, painting, concerts, and observation of the Perseids. Entry is free and registration is not required, with the exception of attending concerts whose invitations are distributed upon prior registration.

Programming

Friday August 12 at 10pm Harmony of the Fields Musical Conference with Edwin Eisbein on ukulele. Joaquin Seville and Javier Armenia will talk about the flag and the stars.

Saturday 13th August 10:30 AM Opening of the session with Juan Cruz Segudosa, Minister of the University, Innovation and Digital Transformation, who will speak under the title “Neuroscience: The Legacy of Ramón y Cajal”.

Saturday August 13th at 10:45 am Lecture ‘Santiago Ramón y Cajal. His Institute and Legacy” with Juan de Carlos, Neuroscientist and Scientific Director of the Ramón y Cajal Legacy Foundation.

Saturday, August 13 at 11:30 a.m. “The Brain and Its Connections Make Us Human” conference with Jose Luis Lancigo, principal investigator in the Parkinson’s Disease Group at CIMA.

Saturday August 13th at 12:15pm “Knowing Our Bodies” lecture with José Felix Martí Maso, Professor Emeritus of Neurology at UPV.

Saturday August 13th at 1:00 pm Concert at the Jutas School for Sisters of Flamaric and Rondala Tafalisa in Paseo de Ronda of the Ugoi Church.

Saturday 13th August 4:30 PM Guided visit to the historical and cultural heritage of Ugwe with teacher Esther Lisa.

Saturday August 13th 5:30 PM “Study of Mars” lecture with Inaki Etxeperia, Astrophysicist at the Pamplona Planetarium.

Saturday August 13th at 6:15 pm Lecture “The Perseid Sky” with Fernando Jorregui, an astrophysicist at the Pamplona Planetarium.

Saturday August 13th at 7:00 pm Concert “Experiencia Xacobeo” with Flamenco Fusion Band Zorongo at Ujué Church.

Saturday August 13th at 9 pm Verside Observation next to the ruins of the San Miguel Hermitage.

Sunday August 14th 10:30 AM Lecture “Is It Good for Our Brain to Do Two Things at the Same Time?” With Manuel Morey, chief of neurology at the San Miguel Clinic and professor of medicine at UPNA.

Sunday 14 August 11:30 a.m. Guided visit to the historical and cultural heritage of Ugwe with Master Esther Lisa, starting at the front of the chapel.

Sunday 14 August 12:30 PM “Neuromagia” conference with Javier Sánchez Ruiz de Gordoa, Member of the HUN Neurology Service.

Sunday 14 August 4:30 p.m. Neuroeducation Conference. Learning and Neurodiversity with Ines Gabari, Dean of the College of Humanities, Social and Educational Sciences at UPNA.

Sunday August 14 at 5:15 pm Neuroscience Conference. Music and Emotions with Arantza Almujera, flautist and researcher in the psychology of music.

Sunday 14 August 6:00 PM Neurological Zodiac: Shapes and Functions of the Brain Conference with Irene Echeverria, a neuroscientist and PhD candidate at the University of Oxford.

Sunday August 14 6:45 PM Course wrap up with Humberto Bustince, Ujué Summer Courses Coordinator.