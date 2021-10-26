Science suffers from lack of resources and uncertainty; It receives only 0.60% of the national GDP – Zócalo newspaper

Saltillo. –Every time it gets more distant The long-awaited dream of the Mexican scientific community from what no less than 1% of science GDPTech and Innovation, due to the 0.64% it received, is currently only 0.6% being allocated to it.

Confirm the above Cristobal Noe Aguilar GonzalezDirector of Research and Graduate Studies at the Autonomous University of Coahuila, whose work has recently been recognized by the prestigious Stanford University as one of the best universities in the world.

“ There are many risks in what we face in science, technology and innovation in Mexico’s universities… It is a critical moment. (…) The modifications were not to encourage research or to salvage and promote Mexican technology. He said in an interview with Go with Chuchuy, from Tilly Saltillo.

He pointed out that when the new law for this sector is determined in the country, uncertainty prevails. It is a fact that the past three years have been very complex, drawn from budget cuts and political and economic decisions by the current federal administration.

Aguilar González and Hector Arturo Ruiz Lisa, Both researchers from UAdeC, They are ranked by Stanford University as one of the best in the world for their biotechnology major.

He highlighted the collective work of the investigations that were conducted and which are the subject of this recognition. Among the main contributions, he mentioned their publication rating for 2020.

Just last year, Aguilar has made 36 world-class scholarly contributions, with “each of whom represents the effort of a UAdeC student, whether national or foreign, the vast majority of Coahuila… It is a recognition of the belief in us in ourselves. The university has global leadership groups in some issues”.

One of the issues that drew attention to Stanford University, is to recover leftover horticultural products for their conversion, to cease to be considered garbage and to become food for humans, or, where appropriate, for animals or products of high commercial value for the pharmaceutical, chemical or biotechnology industries.

Results are shown for fruits such as mango, avocado and watermelon Viable Technological AlternativesEnvironmentally friendly, replacing traditional chemical processes.

On the other hand, in coordination with a group from India, they also worked on the topic of Viruses and Covid. Although they are not experts in virology, they do have expertise in food genetics, nutrition and food science technology, to which a good incorporation of nutrients could have been linked as a strategy to prevent Covid-19, and how those components might be. Obtained by making a specific food mixture Benefiting from the waste we dispose of almost always.